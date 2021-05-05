Apart from Nifty Realty which was trading 1 percent lower, all the other sectoral indices of the NSE were trading in green with Nifty Pharma gaining 4.12 percent

The benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended positive led by gains in financial stocks after the RBI unveiled a slew of measures to support the economy facing strong headwinds amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases. At closing time, the BSE Sensex had surged 424.04 points while the Nifty was up at 14,617.85 on Wednesday.

The announcement made by the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das regarding the measures to boost liquidity for healthcare and pharma sectors led to a surge in the stocks of related industries with Nifty Pharma trading at 4.12 percent higher at the closing bell.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

With a rise of 424.04 points, the BSE Sensex closed the day at 0.88 percent higher at 48,677.55. Today’s top gainers were Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank. The top laggards were Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Sun Pharma: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 5.94 percent and closed at Rs 683.30.

Kotak Bank: The shares of the company rose 2.42 percent to close at Rs 1,774.10.

Axis Bank: It witnessed a jump of 2.41 percent to settle the day at Rs 717.15.

IndusInd Bank: A 2.33 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 931.35.

ICICI Bank: The stock jumped 1.88 percent to settle the day at Rs 602.65.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bajaj Finance: The shares ended at Rs 5,517, down by 1.75 percent.

Asian Paint: Shares of the company fell by 0.79 percent to close at Rs 2,567.65.

Hindustan Unilever: A decline of 0.57 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,394.90.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 14,617.85 gaining 121.35 points or 0.84 percent. Apart from Nifty Realty which was trading 1 percent lower, all the other sectoral indices of the NSE were trading in green. Nifty Bank gained 1.59 percent while Nifty Pharma gained 4.12 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Sun Pharma: The share rose by 5.87 percent to close at Rs 683.

UPL: The shares of the company surged 4.77 percent to end at Rs 640.40.

IndusInd Bank: It closed at Rs 933.05 with a jump of 2.52 percent.

Axis Bank: The company gained 2.51 percent to settle the day at Rs 717.95.

Kotak Bank: A jump of 2.47 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,775.45.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: Shares of the company fell by 3.61 percent to close at Rs 741.

Bajaj Finance: The shares ended at Rs 5,515, down by 1.79 percent.

SBI Life: A decline of 1.32 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 969.95.

Asian Paint: A 0.60 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,571.75.

Hindustan Unilever: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,395 after witnessing a fall of 0.53 percent.