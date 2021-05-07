HDFC was the top performer in the Sensex pack, spurting 2.70%, after reporting a 31% jump in net profit for the March quarter

Equity benchmarks stretched their winning streak for the third session on Friday as robust corporate results and positive global cues propped up risk appetite despite the COVID-19 overhang.

A strong recovery in the rupee, which zoomed 27 paise against the US dollar, also bolstered investor sentiment, traders said. Gains in metals, financial services, realty, and FMCG stocks were observed that ended the market higher.

During the week, the Sensex advanced 424.11 points or 0.86 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 192.05 points or 1.31 per cent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex jumped 256.71 points or 0.52 percent and closed the day at 49,206.47. The top gainers were HDFC, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, and Bharti Airtel. The top laggards were Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Kotak Bank, and Powergrid.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

HDFC: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.70 percent and closed at Rs 2,496.25.

M&M: The shares of the company rose 2.68 percent to close at Rs 767.15.

Bajaj Finserv: It witnessed a jump of 2.62 percent to settle the day at Rs 11,319.05.

NTPC: 2.04 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 105.05.

Bharti Airtel: It jumped 1.82 percent to settle the day at Rs 568.50.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bajaj Auto: The shares ended at Rs 3,865.00 down by 2.00 percent.

Bajaj Finance: Shares of the company fell by 0.69 percent to close at Rs 5,491.05.

Infosys: A decline of 0.64 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,352.40.

Kotak Bank: A decline of 0.40 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1779.75.

Powergrid: The company ended the day lower at Rs 214.60 after witnessing a fall of 0.37 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was at 14,823.15 with an increase of 98.35 points or 0.67 percent. Apart from Nifty PSU Bank, all the other sectoral indices of NSE were trading in the green. Nifty Metal gained significantly today with a rise of 4.73 percent. Nifty Media gained 0.90 percent today.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Steel: 7.51 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,183.60.

Hindal Co: The shares of the company surged 3.89 percent to end at Rs 400.95.

JSW Steel: It closed at Rs 754.50 with a jump of 3.38 percent.

Adani Ports: The company gained 3.26 percent to settle the day at Rs 764.95.

SBI Life: A jump of 3.05 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 998.95.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Consumer Products: Shares of the company fell by 3.54 percent to close at Rs 629.95.

Hero Motocorp: The shares ended at Rs 2,855 down by 2 percent.

Bajaj Auto: A decline of 1.83 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,869.

Eicher Motors: 1.18 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,414.50.

UPL: The company ended the day lower at Rs 627.50 after witnessing a fall of 0.87 percent.

"Market opened with a gap up tracking heavyweights gains and was able to maintain its optimism to the end, supported by the global market. Global bourses were largely positive as easing restrictions on movement in the US and Europe along with the expectation of better US job data signalled a faster economic rebound in the western markets.

"Metal stocks are continuing their upbeat movement on improved sectoral outlook while mid-cap stocks underperformed their peers," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

BSE metal, basic materials, telecom, power, realty, oil and gas, utilities and finance indices rallied up to 5.29 per cent, while consumer durables, capital goods and IT ended in the red.

Broader BSE midcap index slipped 0.04 per cent, while the smallcap gauge rose 0.15 per cent.

India reported a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections in a day, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red, while Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.25 per cent lower at $67.92 per barrel. The rupee gained for the second straight day and closed 27 paise higher at 73.51 against the US dollar. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,222.58 crore, as per exchange data.

With inputs from PTI