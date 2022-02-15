Market Roundup: Sensex surges 1,700 points, Nifty closes at 17,352; check top winners and losers here

Investors were also buoyed by hopes of de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis and lower oil prices.

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 bounced back after a two-day negative streak on Tuesday, 15 February. After plunging over 3 percent lower yesterday, both Sensex and Nifty rebounded with similar figures to end in green today.

While Sensex jumped 3.08 percent to 58,142.05, Nifty regained the 17,000 mark, gaining 509.65 points to close at 17,352.45.

India VIX settled 10.29 percent lower at 20.61 levels. All sectors ended in green. Auto being the biggest gainer with a rise of 4.01 percent, followed by PSU bank, IT, private bank and media rising over 3 percent each.

BSE Midcap rose 2.68 percent to 24,025.39. BSE Smallcap ended 542.39 points up at 28,043.69.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed at 58,142.05, with a sharp rise of 1,736.21 points or 3.08 percent. The top gainers were Reliance, SBI, Bajaj Financial Services, L&T and Titan. All shares on Sensex ended in green today, leading to zero losers.

Top BSE gainers:

Reliance: Surging by 5.13 percent, the shares closed at Rs 7,137.90

SBI: The shares of the company ended 4.55 percent higher at Rs 524.65

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares rose 4.37 percent to Rs 16,365.80

L&T: With a gain of 4.34 percent, the shares surged to Rs 1,877.05

Titan: Rising by 4.02 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,493.75

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose 509.65 points or 3.03 percent to 17,352.45. Bank Nifty surged 1,261.55 points to end up 3.42 percent higher at 38,170.10.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Motors: The shares surged 6.69 percent to close at Rs 503.00

Bajaj Finance: With a gain of 5.59 percent, the company’s value rose to Rs 7,165.00

Eicher Motors: Rising by 5.45 percent, the shares gained to Rs 2,711.00

Shree Cement: The company was valued 5.30 percent higher at Rs 24,389.00 at the end of the day

Hero Moto Corp: With a gain of 4.78 percent, the value of the shares rose to Rs 2,755.00

Top NSE losers:

Cipla: With a fall of 3.56 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 920.90

ONGC: Declining by 1.02 percent, the company’s value fell to Rs 164.50