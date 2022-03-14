Market Roundup: Sensex soars over 935 points; Nifty ends at 16,871; check top winners and losers here

Sensex surged over 935 points to 56,486.02, Nifty zoomed 1.45 percent to 16,871.30

Domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex continued its positive streak for the fifth consecutive session on Monday, 14 March. While Sensex surged over 935 points to 56,486.02, Nifty zoomed 1.45 percent to 16,871.30.

India VIX rose by 1.31 percent to 25.68 levels. BSE Smallcap ended 0.31 percent higher at 27,226.34 and BSE MidCap ended 0.02 percent higher at 23,314.28. Media was the biggest gainer, followed by banking and financial services.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex surged 935.72 points to close 1.68 percent higher at 56,486.02. The top gainers were Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, and Axis Bank. The top losers were Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, and Tata Steel.

Top BSE gainers:

Infosys: The value of the company surged to Rs 1,890.80, marking a rise of 3.76 percent

HDFC Bank: The shares gained 3.25 percent to Rs 1,442.40

SBI: The value of the company rose to Rs 485.15, marking a gain of 3.14 percent

Maruti Suzuki India: The shares ended the day 2.92 percent higher at Rs 7,314.50

Axis Bank: The shares closed 2.78 percent higher at Rs 710.10

Top BSE losers:

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company fell 1.66 percent to Rs 2,060.10

Sun Pharma: The shares declined 1.09 percent to Rs 892.30

Dr Reddy: With a loss of 0.52 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 3,954.00

Tata Steel: The shares dipped 0.33 percent to Rs 1,297.10

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 zoomed 1.45 percent or 240.85 points to end at 16,871.30. Bank Nifty closed 2.22 percent higher at 35,312.15

Top NSE gainers:

Infosys: The shares gained 3.79 percent to close the session at Rs 1,891.00

HDFC Bank: The value of the company surged 3.25 percent to Rs 1,442.25

SBI: The shares rose 3.22 percent to Rs 485.50

Axis Bank: The value of the shares ended 2.98 percent higher at Rs 711.45

ICICI Bank: The shares gained to Rs 697.50 at the end of the session, marking a rise of 2.89 percent

Top NSE losers:

Indian Oil Corporation: The shares fell 2.59 percent to settle at Rs 120.50

ONGC: The value of the company declined 2.33 percent to Rs 171.60

Hindustan Unilever: The shares dipped 1.65 percent to Rs 2,059.75

Tata Motors: With a loss of 1.35 percent, the shares fell to Rs 412.50

HDFC Life: The company’s value settled 1.17 percent lower at Rs 512.75