Market Roundup: Sensex soars over 1,200 points; Nifty ends at 16,345; check top winners and losers here

Domestic headline indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in green for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, 9 March. While Sensex surged over 1,200 points to 54,647.33, Nifty zoomed 2.07 percent to 16,345.35.

The markets rallied a day ahead of the legislative assembly election results in five states. Market sentiment was also hopeful of a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he was no longer pushing for NATO membership. This led to Indian markets ending positive despite mixed global cues and rising crude prices.

Both Smallcap and Midcap indices rose by over 2 percent. India VIX fell 3.91 percent to 27.47 levels. With the exception of metal, all sectors ended in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex surged 1,223.2 points to close 2.29 percent higher at 54,647.33. The top gainers were Asian Paints, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank. The top losers were Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel, Nestle India and Wipro.

Top BSE gainers:

Asian Paints: The shares zoomed 5.56 percent to Rs 2,875.10

Reliance: With value of the company surged to Rs 2,353.80, marking a rise of 5.24 percent

Bajaj Finance: The shares gained 5.13 percent to close the day at Rs 6,473.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company ended 4.94 percent higher at Rs 735.10

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 4.18 percent, the shares rose to Rs 875.45

Top BSE losers:

Power Grid: The value of the company fell 1.89 percent to Rs 208.05

NTPC: The shares fell 1.57 percent to Rs 131.50

Tata Steel: With a loss of 1.15 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,254.80

Nestle India: The shares dipped 0.88 percent to Rs 17,147.35

Wipro: The value of the company slipped to Rs 585.30, indicating a loss of 0.31 percent

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 surged 2.07 percent or 331.90 points to end at 16,345.35. Bank Nifty closed 1.98 percent higher at 33,815.45.

Top NSE gainers:

Asian Paints: The shares surged 6.12 percent to close at Rs 2,890.00

Reliance: The value of the company zoomed 5.49 percent to Rs 2,358.30

Bajaj Finance: The shares gained 5.24 percent to Rs 6,485.00

IndusInd Bank: The value of the shares ended 4.59 percent higher at Rs 879.30

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares rose to Rs 731.00 at the end of the session, marking a rise on 4.33 percent

Top NSE losers:

Shree Cement: The shares fell 2.63 percent to settle at Rs 21,990.00

ONGC: The value of the company declined 2.51 percent to Rs 174.60

Power Grid: The shares dipped 2.12 percent to Rs 207.85

NTPC: With a loss of 1.38 percent, the shares fell to Rs 131.90

Coal India: The company’s value slumped 1.24 percent to Rs 186.80

