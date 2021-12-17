Market Roundup : Sensex slumps 889 points, Nifty ends at 16,985; check top winners and losers here

While BSE Midcap registered a loss of 2.42 percent to settle at 24,542.15, India VIX rose by 2.78 percent to 16.34 levels

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Friday, 17 December, ended in red at the closing bell. Sensex fell by 889.40 points to settle at 57,011.74, while Nifty plunged by 263.20 points to 16,985.20.

India VIX rose by 2.78 percent to 16.34 levels. While BSE Midcap registered a loss of 2.42 percent to settle at 24,542.15.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex plunged by 889.40 points to end 1.54 percent lower at 57,011.74. The top gainers were Infosys, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, and Tata Consultancy Services. The top losers were IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and HDFC.

Top BSE gainers:

Infosys: Rising by 2.84 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,821.70

HCL Technologies: Registering a gain of 0.96 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,171.60

Power Grid: With a gain of 0.82 percent, the shares rose to Rs 209.95

Sun Pharma: Rising by 0.61 percent, the shares ended at Rs 769.15

Tata Consultancy Services: Registering a gain of 0.16 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,587.20

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 4.89 percent, the shares settled at Rs 883.25

Kotak Bank: With a loss of 3.55 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,794.35

Hindustan Unilever: Declining by 3.43 percent, the company was valued at Rs 2,230.40

Titan: With a fall of 3.25 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,280.60

HDFC: Falling by 3.08 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,617.20

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled the day at 16,985.20 with a loss of 1.53 percent or 263.20 points. Bank Nifty ended up 2.54 percent lower, declining by 930.00 points to 35,618.65.

Top NSE gainers:

Wipro: With a gain of 4.73 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 674.75

Infosys: Rising by 2.90 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,823.00

HCL Technologies: Rising by 0.88 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,170.00

Power Grid: With a gain of 0.77 percent, the shares rose to Rs 209.80

Sun Pharma: Registering a gain of 0.73 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 770.00

Top NSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: With a loss of 4.61 percent, the value of the shares slipped to Rs 885.50

Tata Motors: Falling by 4.42 percent, the shares declined to Rs 470.20

ONGC: Declining by 3.89 percent, the company fell to Rs 139.70

Kotak Bank: With a loss of 3.47 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,796.15

Hindustan Unilever: With a loss of 3.44 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,229.95