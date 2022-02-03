Market Roundup: Sensex slumps 770 points, Nifty ends at 17,560; check top winners and losers here

The top gainers were ITC, Maruti, Titan, SBI and Asian Paints while the top losers were HDFC, Infosys, L&T, Bajaj Financial Services and Bajaj Finance

NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended its three-day rally and slid over 1.2 percent on the back of weak global cues on Thursday, 3 February. While Nifty slipped 1.24 percent to 17,560.20, Sensex slumped 1.29 percent to 58,788.02. Both Sensex and Nifty battled selling pressure, especially in IT stocks.

India VIX closed 2.73 percent higher at 19.16 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, only auto and consumer durables ended in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled at 58,788.02, with a loss of 1.29 percent or 770.31 points today. The top gainers were ITC, Maruti, Titan, SBI and Asian Paints. The top losers were HDFC, Infosys, L&T, Bajaj Financial Services and Bajaj Finance.

Top BSE gainers:

ITC: With a gain of 1.14 percent, the shares rose to Rs 234.30

Maruti: Rising by 0.86 percent, the shares gained to Rs 8,590.15

Titan: With a gain of 0.46 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,475.45

SBI: Rising by 0.05 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 540.10

Asian Paints: Rising by 0.03 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 3,198.75

Top BSE losers:

HDFC: Falling by 3.23 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,527.75

Infosys: Declining by 2.76 percent, the value of the company slipped to Rs 1,738.70

L&T: With a loss of 2.36 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 1,935.00

Bajaj Financial Services: With a fall of 2.20 percent, the shares fell to Rs 16,339.90

Bajaj Finance: Falling by 1.88 percent, the shares settled at Rs 7,111.20

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slipped 219.80 points or 1.24 percent to 17,560.20. Bank Nifty ended 0.81 percent lower to 39,010.00.

Top NSE gainers:

Hero Moto Corp: Rising by 2.30 percent, the shares closed at Rs 2,764.60

Bajaj Auto: With a gain of 2.09 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 3,608.85

Divi’s Lab: Rising by 0.93 percent, the company closed the day at Rs 4,259.00

Maruti: With a gain of 0.75 percent, the shares ended at Rs 8,579.00

ITC: Rising by 0.58 percent, the company gained to Rs 233.50

Top NSE losers:

HDFC: Falling by 3.50 percent, the company declined to Rs 2,521.50

ONGC: With a loss of 2.98 percent, the shares settled at Rs 166.20

SBI Life: Declining by 2.88 percent, the company slipped to Rs 1,184.95

Grasim: With a fall of 2.87 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,727.00

Infosys: Falling by 2.84 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 1,736.30

