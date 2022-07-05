Market Roundup: Sensex slumps 100 points, Nifty ends at 15,810; check top winners and losers

Metal, healthcare, oil & gas and pharma were the only sectors to end higher. India VIX slumped 0.88 percent to 20.79 levels. While Midcap indices fell, Smallcap indices closed in green

Domestic market indices started in the green but gave up all gains and ended lower in a volatile session on 5 July. BSE Sensex slid 100 points to 53,134.35, while NSE Nifty 50 remained above 15,800 levels.

Metal, healthcare, oil & gas and pharma were the only sectors to end higher. India VIX slumped 0.88 percent to 20.79 levels. While Midcap indices fell, Smallcap indices closed in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 100.42 points or 0.19 percent lower at 53,134.35. Power Grid, Bajaj Financial Services, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, and Reliance were the biggest achievers. The top laggards were ITC, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, and Maruti. A total of 1,714 shares gained, 1,569 stocks declined and 160 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Top BSE gainers:

Power Grid: The shares surged 1.54 percent to Rs 213.90.

Bajaj Financial Services: The stock jumped to Rs 11,534.00, up by 1.34 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: The stock climbed 0.92 percent to Rs 2,396.55.

Sun Pharma: The value of the company gained 0.90 percent to Rs 836.15 per equity.

Reliance: The shares ended at Rs 2,433.20, increasing 0.80 percent.

Top BSE losers:

ITC: The value of the company declined 1.73 percent to Rs 286.75 per equity.

Wipro: The stock slid to Rs 413.80, down by 1.58 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares slumped 1.20 percent to Rs 1,078.00.

L&T: The stock settled 1.12 percent lower at Rs 1,564.45.

Maruti: The shares dipped to Rs 8,347.60, falling 1.10 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slumped 0.15 percent or 24.50 points to 15,810.85. Bank Nifty declined 125.00 points to 33,815.90. A total of 22 shares advanced, while 28 stocks fell.

Top NSE gainers:

Shree Cement: The value of the company gained 1.72 percent to Rs 19.625.00 per equity.

Power Grid: The stock jumped to Rs 213.70, up by 1.42 percent.

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares rose 1.24 percent to Rs 11,529.00.

Hindustan Unilever: The stock ended the day at Rs 2,402.00, increasing 1.13 percent.

Apollo Hospitals: The value of the company inched up 1.11 percent to Rs 3,812.00 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

HDFC Life: The stock slid to Rs 563.90, down by 1.81 percent.

ITC: The shares settled 1.76 percent lower at Rs 286.75.

Wipro: The value of the company slumped 1.45 percent to Rs 414.20 per equity.

Maruti: The shares dipped to Rs 8,339.35, falling 1.23 percent.

Britannia: The stock declined 1.09 percent to Rs 3,660.05.