Market Roundup: Sensex slips by 314 points, Nifty ends at 17,898; today's top winners and losers

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in red at the closing bell on Wednesday, 17 November. Sensex saw a fall of 314.04 points to 60,008.33 while Nifty witnessed a decline of 100.55 points, falling to 17,898.65.

In terms of sectoral indices, oil and gas metal, realty and pharma ended in red. India VIX fell by 1.41 percent to 14.98 levels. BSE Midcap fell by 0.21 percent to 26,360.61 while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.05 percent to 29,243.64.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.52 percent or 314.04 points to 60,008.33. The top gainers were Maruti, Asian Paints, Power Grid, NTPC and ITC. The top losers were Axis Bank. Reliance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and Titan.

Top BSE gainers:

Maruti: With a gain of 2.77 percent, the shares rose to Rs 8,273.00

Asian Paints: Rising by 2.47 percent, the shares ended at Rs 3,229.80

Power Grid: With a gain of 2.08 percent, the shares rose to Rs 191.15

NTPC: Rising by 1.68 percent, the company was valued at Rs 136.45

ITC: With a gain of 1.68 percent, the shares ended at Rs 239.50

Top BSE losers:

Axis Bank: Falling by 1.95 percent, the shares declined to Rs 712.15

Reliance: Declining by 1.91 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,464.05

Kotak Bank: With a loss of 1.51 percent, the company settled at Rs 2,051.50

Bharti Airtel: Falling by 1.39 percent, the shares declined to Rs 719.85

Titan: With a loss of 1.20 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,498.85

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 saw a fall of 0.56 percent or 100.55 points to settle at 17,898.65. Bank Nifty posted a loss of 0.69 percent, falling by 265.55 points to end at 38,041.55.

Top NSE gainers:

Asian Paints: With a gain of 2.36 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,225.95

Maruti: Rising by 2.36 percent, the shares rose to Rs 8,240.00

SBI Life: Registering a gain of 2.35 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,180.05

Tata Motors: With a gain of 1.80 percent, the company rose to Rs 528.40

NTPC: Rising by 1.68 percent, the shares ended at Rs 136.55

Top NSE losers:

UPL: With a loss of 3.18 percent, the shares fell to Rs 755.25

Reliance: Falling by 2.19 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,462.80

Cipla: With a loss of 2.09 percent, the company fell to Rs 902.50

Britannia: Registering a loss of 2.04 percent, the shares settled at Rs 3,615.30

Axis Bank: With a fall of 1.95 percent, the shares settled at Rs 712.00