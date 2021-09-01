Market Roundup: Sensex slips by 214 points, Nifty ends at 17,076; today’s top gainers and losers

Sensex fell by 214.18 points to end at 57,338.21 while Nifty 50 slipped by 55.95 points to settle at 17,076.25.

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in red at the closing bell on Wednesday, 1 September. Sensex fell by 214.18 points to end at 57,338.21 while Nifty 50 slipped by 55.95 points to settle at 17,076.25.

BSE SmallCap witnessed a rise of 0.22 percent while BSE MidCap rose by 0.92 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The Sensex ended the day with a decline of 214.18 points to settle at 57,388.21, falling by 0.37 percent. The top gainers were Asian Paints, Nestle India, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Titan Company. While the top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Servics (TCS), and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Asian Paints: The biggest gainer today, the company surged by 3.20 percent to end at Rs 3,303.10.

Nestle India: Registering a growth of 1.73 percent, the company settled at Rs 19,794.00.

Axis Bank: The bank recorded a rise of 1.54 percent, with its shares surging to Rs 798.50.

Dr Reddy: With a rise of 1.17 percent, the shares went up to Rs 4,757.50.

Titan Company: Registering a growth of 0.94 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,939.25.

Top BSE Sensex losers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a decline of 2.89 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 770.15.

Tata Steel: Falling by 2.67 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,441.40.

Bajaj Finserv: With a fall of 2.04 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 16,784.55.

TCS: Falling by 1.91 percent, the shares settled at Rs 3,714.05.

HDFC: With a decline of 1.90 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 2,745.85.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

Nifty 50 saw a decline of 0.33 percent, falling by 55.95 points to end the day at 17,076.25. The sectoral indices settled the day mostly in green with Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma indices as exceptions.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Asian Paints: Registering a growth of 3.10 percent, the top performer of the day ended at Rs 3,300.50.

Tata Motors: The company recorded a growth of 2.56 percent to end the day at Rs 294.65.

SBI Life: With a rise of 1.87 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,214.40.

Nestle India: The company surged up by 1.73 percent to end the day at Rs 19,805.00.

Axis Bank: With a rise of 1.51 percent, the shares rose to Rs 798.40.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a decline of 2.96 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 769.80.

Cipla: Falling by 2.73 percent, the shares settled at Rs 921.90.

Tata Steel: With a fall of 2.71 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,410.95.

Hindalco: Falling by 2.20 percent, the shares settled at Rs 458.00.

Bajaj Finserv: With a decline of 2.10 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 16,788.00.