Market roundup: Sensex slips below 50k, Nifty ends below 14,800; top gainers and losers at bourses

The bourses ended in red for the fourth consecutive day and all sectoral indices witnessed selling pressure with PSU banks, metals and auto indices witnessing steep correction on Wednesday

Amid high volatility in the financial markets, the indices lost more than one percent to end in negative for the fourth consecutive session. The BSE Sensex, on Wednesday, fell below the 50,000-mark to close at 49,801.62, down by or 1.12 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended lower at 14,721.30, losing 189.15 points or 1.27 percent.

All key sectoral indices witnessed selling pressure with PSU banks, metals and auto indices witnessing steep correction, reported PTI.

Bombay Stock Exchange

The equity benchmark Sensex tumbled on Wednesday following losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid a weak trend in global markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome.

Top gainers at BSE Sensex:

ITC: The shares of the company gained 1.20 percent to close at Rs 210.55.

Infosys: Shares of the company closed at Rs 1,387.20 gaining 0.21 percent.

TCS: The shares witnessed a hike of 0.13 percent to end at Rs 3,112.70.

HDFC: Shares of the bank gained 0.06 percent to close at Rs 2,512.20.

Top losers at BSE Sensex:

ONGC: The company shares fell 4.95 percent to give a lower ending at Rs 109.40.

NTPC: A 2.92 percent fall was witnessed in the stock, which closed at Rs 106.45.

Sun Pharma: The shares closed at Rs 585.20 witnessing a decline of 2.80 percent.

SBI: 2.75 percent decline was noted in the share prices which closed at Rs 368.05.

IndusInd Bank: The shares of the company ended at Rs 1,009.05, down by 2.54 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

In the NSE, all the sectoral indices made a negative ending with the Nifty Auto index lost over 1.85 percent or 191.70 points to close at 10,159.10.

Nifty IT index too declined 0.68 percent or 180.35 points to close at 26,183.50 followed by Nifty FMCG which closed at 33,194.60 down by 157.15 points or 0.47 percent. Nifty Pharma dragged 1.88 percent or 225.50 points to close at 11,787.50.

Top gainers at Nifty 50:

ITC: The share price of ITC surged 1.49 percent to close at Rs 210.95.

Infosys: It witnessed a hike of 0.22 percent to close at Rs 1,387.10.

Top losers at Nifty 50:

BPCL: The shares of the company declined by 5.03 percent to settle lower at Rs 431.00.

ONGC: 4.74 percent fall was observed in the share prices which closed at Rs 109.65.

Tata Motors: The company's shares dragged by 4.52 percent to end at Rs 305.50.

Adani Ports: The shares of the company closed at Rs 686.00 witnessing a decline of 4.37 percent.

Coal India: The shares of the company lost 4.08 percent to settle the day at Rs 139.75.

Domestic equities dropped for the fourth consecutive day as concerns pertaining to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country and high inflation continued to weigh on investors' sentiments, said Binod Modi, head-strategy at Reliance Securities.

Additionally, he noted that weak cues from global markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome caused selling in domestic equities. The two-day meet started on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a negative note, while Hong Kong was in the positive terrain.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading in the red in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.89 percent lower at $67.78 per barrel.

With inputs from PTI