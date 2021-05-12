The Sensex slumped 471 points on Wednesday, dragged by selling in index majors ICICI Bank, HUL and Reliance Industries amid mixed cues from global markets

Due to the losses in private banks, financial services, and IT stocks, the Indian market indices were trading lower on Wednesday. Reportedly, weak cues from the Asian market weighed on sentiments.

At the closing bell, the Sensex slumped 471 points on Wednesday, dragged by selling in index majors ICICI Bank, HUL and Reliance Industries. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed at 14,696.50 with a decrease of 154.25 points.

Shares of Nissan Motors went down by 10.3 percent on Wednesday morning. This was their lowest number in the last four months, reported CNBCTV18.com.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex was down by 471.01 points or 0.96 percent and closed the day at 48,690.80. The top gainers were Titan, Maruti, PowerGrid, SBI, and NTPC. The top laggards were IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Lever, ONGC, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers

Titan: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.31 percent and closed at Rs 1,454.80.

Maruti: The shares of the company rose 1.21 percent to close at Rs 6,820.40.

PowerGrid: It witnessed a jump of 1.05 percent to settle the day at Rs 225.80.

SBI: A 0.93 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 367.85.

NTPC: It jumped 0.53 percent to settle the day at Rs 113.25.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended at Rs 917.25 down by 3.35 percent.

Hindustan Lever: Shares of the company fell by 3.07 percent to close at Rs 2,329.05.

ONGC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 115.05 after witnessing a fall of 2.54 percent.

ICICI Bank: A decline of 2.43 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 594.95.

Axis Bank: A decline of 2.23 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 691.30.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, the NSE Nifty 50 was at 14,696.50 with a decrease of 154.25 points or 1.04 percent. Apart from Nifty Auto, Nifty Media, and Nifty PSU Bank, all the other sectoral indices of NSE were trading in the red.

Nifty PSU Bank gained by 3.24 percent today while Nifty Media gained 0.65 percent. Nifty Auto went up by 0.19 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Motors: A 3.17 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 325.55.

Titan: The shares of the company surged 1.62 percent to end at Rs 1,458.50.

Maruti: It closed at Rs 6,825 with a jump of 1.31 percent.

PowerGrid: The company gained 1.16 percent to settle the day at Rs 226.

Cipla: A jump of 1.02 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 900.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Steel: Shares of the company fell by 4.77 percent to close at Rs 1,175.

Hindal Co: The shares ended at Rs 398.50 down by 3.46 percent.

JSW Steel: A decline of 3.45 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 708.95.

IndusInd Bank: A 3.41 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 916.50.

BPCL: The company ended the day lower at Rs 448 after witnessing a fall of 3.08 percent.