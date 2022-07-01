Market Roundup: Sensex sheds 111 points, Nifty drops 0.18%; check top gainers and losers

Among the sectoral indices, oil & gas shed over 4 percent, while FMCG rose over 2.5 percent. BSE Midcap gained by 0.6 percent and BSE Smallcap ended flat at the closing bell

Benchmark indices erased most Intraday losses to end marginally lower in a highly volatile session. On 1 July, BSE Sensex slumped 111 points to 52,907, while NSE Nifty 50 shed 0.18 percent to settle at 15,752.

BSE Midcap gained by 0.6 percent and BSE Smallcap ended flat at the closing bell. Among the sectoral indices, oil & gas shed over 4 percent, while FMCG rose over 2.5 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex dropped 111.01 points or 0.21 percent, to settle at 52,907.93. ITC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services, Asian Paints, and Hindustan Unilever were the highest gainers. Reliance, Power Grid, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti were the top laggards.

Top 5 BSE Gainers:

ITC: The stock closed the day 3.99 percent higher at Rs 284.35. Bajaj Finance: With a gain of 3.97 per cent, the shares surged to Rs 5,614.80. Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company jumped 3.63 percent to Rs 11,326.35 per equity. Asian Paints: The shares gained to Rs 2,772.95, up by 2.80 percent. Hindustan Unilever: The stock rose to Rs 2,282.80, increasing 2.34 percent.

Top 5 BSE Losers:

Reliance: The shares plunged 7.14 percent to Rs 2,408.95. Power Grid: The shares tanked 2.53 percent to Rs 206.50. NTPC: The company’s value tumbled to Rs 140.55 per equity, falling 1.82 percent. Bharti Airtel: The shares declined 1.54 percent to Rs 673.40. Maruti: The stock slid to Rs 8,396.60, down by 0.87 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slid 28.20 points or 0.18 percent to 15,752.05. Bank Nifty gained 0.34 percent to 33,539.45.

Top 5 NSE Gainers:

ITC: The shares surged 4.11 percent up to Rs 284.75. Bajaj Finance: With a gain of 4.03 percent, the shares rose to Rs 5,617.95. Bajaj Financial Service: The stock closed the day 3.51 percent higher at Rs 11,315.00. Cipla: The stock gained to Rs 948.00, up by 3.36 percent. Bharat Petroleum: The company’s value jumped 3.27 percent to end the session at Rs 318.50 per equity.

Top 5 NSE Losers:

ONGC: With a loss of 13.30 percent, the shares tanked to Rs 131.40. Reliance: The shares settled 7.31 percent lower at Rs 2,406.00. Power Grid: The value of the company slumped to Rs 206.55 per equity, declining by 2.52 percent. Bajaj Auto: The shares slid to Rs 3,621.70, down by 2.29 percent. Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 1.74 percent, the stock settled at Rs 673.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.