With gains in financial and marketing sectors amid mixed global cues the Indian market indices opened trending upwards today (Monday, 24 May) before closing in the green.

At the closing bell, BSE Sensex had gained 111.42 points or 0.22 percent to end at 50,651.90, while the Nifty ended 22.40 points or 0.15 percent to close at 15,197.70.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The top gainers were SBI, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, PowerGrid and ITC. The top laggards were Titan, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Ultratech Cement.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

SBI: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.73 percent and closed at Rs 412.05.

Larsen & Toubro: The shares of the company rose 1.74 percent to close at Rs 1443.25.

Axis Bank: It witnessed a jump of 1.40 percent to settle the day at Rs 740.95.

PowerGrid: 1.21 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 230.85

ITC: It jumped 1.17 percent to settle the day at Rs 211.50.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Titan: Shares of the company fell by 1.22 percent to close at Rs 1,520.40

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended at Rs 1004.05 down by 1.20 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: 1.09 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 810.20.

Hindustan Unilever: A decline of 1.03 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2336.40

Ultratech Cement: The company ended the day lower at Rs 6571.35 after witnessing a fall of 1 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in green except Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG. Nifty PSU Bank gained 2.13 percent while Nifty Realty gained 1.36 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

IOC: 4.89 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 109.40.

BPCL: The shares of the company surged 2.77 percent to end at Rs 473.80.

SBI: It closed at Rs 411.00 with a jump of 2.44 percent.

Larsen & Toubro: The company gained 1.76 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,443.

Eicher Motors : A jump of 1.47 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 2,559.35.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Shree Cement: Shares of the company fell by 2.51 percent to close at Rs 26,930.

JSW Steel: The shares ended at Rs 682.50 down by 2.25 percent.

Tata Steel: A decline of 1.94 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,091.50.

Britannia: 1.49 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 3,384.55.

IndusInd Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,002 after witnessing a fall of 1.38 percent.