Market Roundup: Sensex rises over 700 points, Nifty ends at 17,670; check top winners and losers here

In terms of sectors, banking, financial services and oil and gas were among the biggest winners

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 surged after yesterday's losses to end the first day of the new financial year in green on Friday, 1 April. While Sensex jumped 1.21 per cent to 59,276.69, Nifty rose 1.18 per cent to 17,670.45.

India VIX tanked 10.33 per cent to 18.44 levels. In terms of sectors, banking, financial services and oil and gas were among the biggest winners.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex climbed 1.21 per cent or 708.20 points to reach 59,276.69 at the end of the day. The top gainers were National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NPTC), Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank. The top laggards were Infosys, Titan, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: The shares zoomed 5.93 per cent to Rs 142.95.

Power Grid: The shares gained to Rs 224.95, up by 3.74 per cent

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company closed 3.20 per cent higher at Rs 965.00.

SBI: The shares jumped 3.00 per cent to Rs 508.20.

HDFC Bank: At the end of the day, the shares rose 2.61 per cent to reach Rs 2,450.95.

Top BSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: The shares dipped 0.80 per cent to Rs 1,487.35

Sun Pharma: The shares fell to Rs 908.25 down by 0.72 per cent

Dr. Reddy's: With a loss of 0.59 per cent, the value of the company settled at Rs 4,280.05

Titan: The value of the company settled 0.57 per cent lower at Rs 2,521.65

Infosys: The shares slid 0.25 per cent to Rs 1,902.35

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended the day at 17,670.45, up by 1.18 pe rcent or 205.70 points. Bank Nifty zoomed 2.13 per cent to 37,148.50.

Top NSE gainers:

NTPC: The shares gained 5.78 per cent to close at Rs 142.80

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited: The value of the company rose 4.26 per cent to Rs 374.65

Power Grid: The shares ended the day at Rs 225.45 up by 3.99 per cent

IndusInd Bank: The company’s value rose to Rs 968.00, indicating a gain of 3.49 per cent

HDFC Bank: The shares gained 3.01per cent to reach Rs 2,462.25

Top NSE losers:

Hero MotoCorp: The shares plunged to Rs 2,246.00, down by 2.10 per cent

Tech Mahindra: The company’s value fell 0.70 per cent to Rs 1,489.00

Divi's Laboratories: The shares slid 0.61 per cent to settle at Rs 4,375.00

SBI Life: The shares declined to Rs 1,116.70, falling by 0.42 per cent

Dr. Reddy's: With a loss of 0.41 per cent, the shares dipped to Rs 4,278.00

