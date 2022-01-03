Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 929 points, Nifty ends at 17,625; check top winners and losers here

In terms of sectoral indices, auto, FMCG, IT and media ended in green, while pharma settled the day in red

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 brought cheers to investors on the first trading day of 2022, ending in green at the closing bell. While Sensex rose by 1.60 percent to 59,183.22, Nifty closed 271.65 points up at 17,625.70.

India VIX rose 1.41 percent higher to 16.45 levels. BSE Midcap rose 1.10 percent to 25,244.82 while BSE Smallcap ended 1.19 percent higher at 29,807.95.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 929.40 points or 1.60 percent to 59,183.22. The top gainers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank. The top laggards were Dr Reddy, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and Titan.

Top BSE gainers:

Bajaj Finance: With a rise of 3.52 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 7,222.30

Bajaj Financial Services: Rising by 3.49 percent, the company was valued at Rs 16,963.00

ICICI Bank: With a gain of 3.31 percent, the shares ended at Rs 764.75

Tata Steel: With a rise of 2.85 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,143.15

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 2.79 percent, the shares rose to Rs 912.40

Top BSE losers:

Dr Reddy: Falling by 1.13 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 4,853.20

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a fall of 0.91 percent, the shares declined to Rs 829.70

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 0.30 percent, the company settled at Rs 1,785.10

Nestle India: With a decline of 0.04 percent, the shares fell to Rs 19,699.95

Titan: Falling by 0.02 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,523.75

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended 271.65 points or 1.57 percent higher at 17,625.70. Bank Nifty closed 2.65 percent higher at 36,421.90, with a gain of 940.20 points.

Top NSE gainers:

Coal India: Surging up by 6.37 percent, the shares rose to Rs 155.35

Eicher Motors: With a gain of 4.65 percent, the company rose to Rs 2,712.50

Bajaj Finance: Rising by 3.55 percent, the shares gained to Rs 7,225.00

Tata Steel: With a gain of 3.47 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,150.00

ICICI Bank: Rising by 3.42 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 765.50

Top NSE losers:

Cipla: With a fall of 1.31 percent, the shares declined to Rs 931.75

Dr Reddy: Falling by 1.02 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 4,857.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: Declining by 0.82 percent, the company settled at Rs 830.30

Divi’s Lab: With a fall of 0.62 percent, the shares declined to Rs 4,649.00

Tech Mahindra: Declining by 0.41 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,783.15

