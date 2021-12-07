Market Roundup : Sensex rises by 886 points, Nifty ends at 17,176; check top winners and losers here

The top gainers were Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and SBI. Asian Paints was the only company to end in red

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, on Tuesday, 7 December, ended in the green, after registering losses in the previous few trading sessions. Nifty rose 1.56 percent up to end the day at 17,176.70 while Sensex also rose by 886.51 points to reach 57,633.65.

India VIX fell by 8.05 percent to 18.46 levels. Auto, pharma, metal, IT and media sectors ended in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 1.56 percent to end 886.51 points higher at 57,633.65. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and SBI. Asian Paints was the only company to end in red.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: With a rise of 3.63 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,149.35

Axis Bank: Rising by 3.60 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 687.20

ICICI Bank: With a rise of 3.46 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 734.65

Kotak Bank: Rising by 2.74 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,938.00

SBI: With a gain of 2.43 percent, the company was valued at Rs 476.65

Top BSE losers:

Asian Paints: With a loss of 0.22 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,031.30

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.56 percent to end up 264.45 points higher at 17,176.70. Bank Nifty ended up 2.47 percent or 882.50 points higher at 36,618.40.

Top NSE gainers:

Hindal Co: Surging up by 5.15 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 443.05

Tata Steel: With a gain of 3.97 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,152.85

Axis Bank: Rising by 3.59 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 686.90

ICICI Bank: With a gain of 3.47 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 734.15

Tata Motors: Rising by 3.23 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 482.30

Top NSE losers:

Britannia: With a loss of 0.58 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,476.00

Cipla: Falling by 0.56 percent, the shares declined to Rs 889.90

Divi’s Lab: With a loss of 0.36 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 4,630.00

Asian Paint: Declining by 0.21 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,031.90

Indian Oil Corporation: Falling by 0.12 percent, the shares settled at Rs 120.80.

