Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 85 points, Nifty ends at 18,308; check top winners and losers here

The domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 began the new week with minor gains on Monday, 17 January. While Sensex rose by 0.14 percent to 61,308.91, Nifty closed 52.35 points higher at 18,308.10.

BSE Midcap closed 0.26 percent higher at 26,144.07 while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.61 percent to 31,140.28. India VIX closed 1.26 percent higher at 16.77 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, realty, metal, media and FMCG ended in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 0.14 percent or 85.88 points to 61,308.91.The top gainers were UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services. The top losers were HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma.

Top BSE gainers:

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 2.78 percent, the shares gained to Rs 7,867.90

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a gain of 2.19 percent, the company rose to Rs 900.25

Maruti: Rising by 2.08 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 8,250.00

Tata Steel: With a gain of 1.35 percent, the shares closed at Rs 1,229.70

Tata Consultancy Services: Rising by 1.26 percent, the company ended at Rs 4,019.10

Top BSE losers:

HCL Technologies: With a fall of 5.89 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 1,258.80

HDFC Bank: Declining by 1.53 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,521.55

Axis Bank: With a loss of 1.25 percent, the company settled at Rs 712.55

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 1.01 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 1,721.65

Sun Pharma: With a decline of 0.82 percent, the shares settled at Rs 853.20

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 went up by 0.29 percent or 52.35 points to 18,308.10. Bank Nifty closed 0.40 percent or 154.25 points lower at 38,216.15.

Top NSE gainers:

Hero Motor Corp: Surging up by 5.11 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,701.00

Grasim: With a rise of 3.48 percent, the company gained to Rs 1,922.00

ONGC: Rising by 3.23 percent, the shares ended at Rs 166.25

Tata Motors: With a gain of 2.92 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 524.80

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 2.73 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,870.00

Top NSE losers:

HCL Technologies: Falling by 5.73 percent, the company slipped to Rs 1,260.55

HDFC Bank: With a decline of 1.40 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 1,523.50

Cipla: Falling by 1.29 percent, the company settled at Rs 909.65

Axis Bank: With a loss of 1.26 percent, the shares settled at Rs 712.60

Britannia: Falling by 1.19 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 3,667.90

