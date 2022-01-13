Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 85 points, Nifty ends at 18,257; check top winners and losers here

BSE Midcap closed 0.38 percent higher at 26,027.21 while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.49 percent to 30,797.65. India VIX fell 2.77 percent to settle at 16.71 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, realty and consumer durables settled in red

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 maintained its positive streak from last week to end with minor gains on Thursday, 13 January. While Sensex closed 85.26 points higher at 61,235.30, Nifty ended 0.25 percent higher at 18,257.80.

BSE Midcap closed 0.38 percent higher at 26,027.21 while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.49 percent to 30,797.65. India VIX fell 2.77 percent to settle at 16.71 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, realty and consumer durables settled in red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed 0.14 percent higher at 61,235.30, with a gain of 85.26 points. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, L&T, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid. The top laggards were Wipro, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: Surging by 6.40 percent, the company rose to Rs 1,220.60

Sun Pharma: With a gain of 3.53 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 865.75

L&T: Rising by 2.30 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 2,018.10

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a gain of 1.66 percent, the company rose to Rs 895.35

Power Grid: Rising by 1.49 percent, the company closed at Rs 207.90

Top BSE losers:

Wipro: With a fall of 6.00 percent, the shares declined to Rs 649.85

Asian Paints: Declining by 2.47 percent, the company was valued at Rs 3,456.75

HDFC Bank: With a loss of 1.81 percent, the company fell to Rs 1,528.35

IndusInd Bank: Declining by 1.55 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 927.40

Kotak Bank: Falling by 1.46 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 1,926.75

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 45.45 points or 0.25 percent to 18,257.80. Bank Nifty settled 0.67 percent lower at 38,469.95, with a loss of 257.60 points.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Steel: Surging by 6.26 percent, the shares closed at Rs 1,219.00

JSW Steel: With a gain of 4.32 percent, the company was valued at Rs 685.45

Sun Pharma: Rising by 3.57 percent, the shares ended at Rs 866.05

Coal India: With a gain of 3.26 percent, the company closed at Rs 164.55

L&T: Rising by 2.47 percent, the shares gained to Rs 2,023.00

Top NSE losers:

Wipro: With a decline of 5.97 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 650.05

Asian Paints: Falling by 2.42 percent, the company settled at Rs 3,458.15

HCL Technologies: With a decline of 1.86 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,327.00

HDFC Bank: With a fall of 1.78 percent, the company declined to Rs 1,529.00

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 1.62 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 926.25