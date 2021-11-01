Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 831 points, Nifty ends at 17,929; check top winners and losers here

India VIX fell by 1.09 percent to 17.24 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 1.75 percent to 25,720.18 while BSE Smallcap gained 1.11 percent to end at 28,293.05

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Monday, 1 November, ended in green at the closing bell. Sensex rose by 831.53points to 60,138.46 while Nifty gained 258.00 points to end at 17,929.65.

India VIX fell by 1.09 percent to 17.24 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 1.75 percent to 25,720.18 while BSE Smallcap gained 1.11 percent to end at 28,293.05.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 1.40 percent or 831.53 points to end the day at 60,138.46. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra while the top losers were Bajaj Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India and Reliance.

Top BSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: Surging by 7.46 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,225.15 at the end of the day

Bharti Airtel: With a gain of 4.04 percent, the shares rose to Rs 714.00

HCL Technologies: With a gain of 3.75 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,187.30

Tata Steel: Rising by 3.34 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,360.65

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 3.10 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,524.65

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Financial Services: Falling by 1.74 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 17,520.05

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares fell by 1.50 percent, declining to Rs 870.55

Nestle India: With a fall of 0.60 percent, the shares declined to Rs 18,888.00

Reliance: With a loss of 0.03 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,536.90

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 saw a rise of 1.46 percent or 258.00 points to end at 17,929.65. Bank Nifty rose by 648.15 points or 1.66 percent to 39763.75.

Top NSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: Surging up by 7.52 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,226.00

Hindal Co: Registering a gain of 4.47 percent, the shares ended at Rs 480.35

Bharti Airtel: With a gain of 4.21 percent, the shares rose to Rs 714.20

HCL Technologies: Rising by 3.96 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,189.00 at the end of the day

Grasim: With a gain of 3.71 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,785.00

Top NSE losers:

UPL: With a loss of 2.63 percent, the shares fell to Rs 720.75

Bajaj Financial Services: Declining by 1.61 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 17,535.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: Falling by 1.44 percent, the shares declined to Rs 871.55

Nestle India: With a loss of 0.44 percent, the shares fell to Rs 18,917.00