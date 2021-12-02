Market Roundup : Sensex rises by 776 points, Nifty ends at 17,401; check top winners and losers here

In terms of sectoral indices, bank, auto, metal, media and pharma were in the green. Broader markets mirrored benchmark indices. BSE Smallcap rose 1.12 percent to end at 28,327.64 while BSE Midcap ended 1.01 percent higher at 25,186.16

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Thursday, 2 December, continued its positive streak by ending the day in green. Sensex rose by 1.35 percent to 58,461.29 while Nifty ended up 1.37 percent higher at 17,401.65.

In terms of sectoral indices, bank, auto, metal, media and pharma were in the green. Broader markets mirrored benchmark indices. BSE Smallcap rose 1.12 percent to end at 28,327.64 while BSE Midcap ended 1.01 percent higher at 25,186.16.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 776.50 points or 1.35 percent to 58,461.29. The top gainers were HDFC, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra. The top losers were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement.

Top BSE gainers:

HDFC: Rising by 3.92 percent, the shares ended at Rs 2,809.15

Power Grid: With a gain of 3.65 percent, the company ended at Rs 214.65

Sun Pharma: Rising by 3.11 percnet, the shares ended at Rs 768.55

Tata Steel: With a gain of 2.80 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,112.80

Tech Mahindra: Rising by 2.60 percent, the shares ende at Rs 1,629.65

Top BSE losers:

ICICI Bank: With a loss of 0.78 percent, the shares fell to Rs 722.55

Axis Bank: Falling by 0.55 percent, the shares declined to Rs 676.05

UltraTech Cement: With a loss of 0.03 percent, the company was valued at Rs 7,322.25

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 1.37 percent to end up 234.75 points higher at 17,401.65. Bank Nifty posted a gain of 0.39 percent, rising by 143.35 points to 36,508.25.

Top NSE gainers:

Adani Ports: With a gain of 4.53 percent, the shares rose to Rs 740.00

Power Grid: Rising by 3.76 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 215.00

HDFC: With a gain of 3.75 percent, the company was valued at Rs 2,805.00

Sun Pharma: Rising by 3.33 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 770.20

Grasim: With a rise of 3.19 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,733.15

Top NSE losers:

Cipla: Falling by 0.79 percent, the shares settled at Rs 920.80

ICICI Bank: With a loss of 0.58 percent, the shares declined to Rs 723.50

Axis Bank: Declining by 0.46 percent, the company settled at Rs 676.45