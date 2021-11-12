Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 767 points, Nifty ends at 18,102; check today's winners and losers

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Friday ended the day in green. Sensex rose by 767.00 points to 60,686.69 while Nifty saw a rise of 229.15 points to 18,102.75

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Friday, 12 November, ended the day in green. Sensex rose by 767.00 points to 60,686.69 while Nifty saw a rise of 229.15 points to 18,102.75.

India VIX fell to 15.22 levels, declining by 6.94 percent, while realty, metal and FCMG indices ended in green. BSE Midcap rose by 0.57 percent to 26,368.78 and BSE Smallcap witnessed a rise of 0.25 percent, ending at 29,232.53.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 1.28 percent or 767.00 points to 60,686.69 points. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Infosys, Bajaj Financial Services and Bharti Airtel. The top losers were Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, NTPC and Power Grid.

Top BSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: Surging by 4.06 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,585.05

HDFC: With a gain of 2.99 percent, the company rose to Rs 2,995.00

Infosys: Rising by 2.74 percent, the company ended at Rs 1,780.00

Bajaj Financial Services: With a rise of 2.22 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 18,269.50

Bharti Airtel: With a gain of 2.02 percent, the shares rose to Rs 743.30

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Auto: Falling by 3.04 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,637.30

Tata Steel: With a loss of 0.93 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,286.90

Axis Bank: Falling by 0.36 percent, the shares declined to Rs 736.20

NTPC: With a fall of 0.29 percent, the company was valued at Rs 136.25

Power Grid: Declining by 0.11 percent, the shares fell to Rs 182.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 1.28 percent or 229.15 points to 18,102.75. Bank Nifty also witnessed a growth of 0.45 percent, rising by 173.15 points to 38,733.35.

Top NSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: Surging up by 4.06 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,583.70

Hindal Co: With a gain of 3.12 percent, the shares rose to Rs 468.10

Wipro: Rising by 2.99 percent, the shares ended at Rs 661.00

HDFC: With a gain of 2.69 percent, the company rose to Rs 2,987.10

Infosys: Registering a gain of 2.67 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,779.50

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Auto: With a loss of 2.93 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,640.00

Tata Steel: Falling by 0.99 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 1,286.70

Hero Moto Corp: With a fall of 0.59 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 2,685.00

Axis Bank: With a loss of 0.41 percent, the shares fell to Rs 735.00

NTPC: Registering a decline of 0.15 percent, the shares settled at Rs 136.45