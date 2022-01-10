Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 650 points, Nifty ends at 18,003; check top winners and losers here

India VIX rose by 0.42 percent to close at 17.68 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, all sectors, including IT, realty and media, ended in green

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Monday, 10 January, closed in green, bringing cheers to investors. While Nifty closed 10.7 percent higher at 18,003.30, Sensex gained 1.09 percent to close above the 60,000 mark at 60,395.63.

India VIX rose by 0.42 percent to close at 17.68 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, all sectors, including IT, realty and media, ended in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed 650.98 points or 1.09 percent higher at 60,395.63. The top gainers were Titan, Maruti, L&T, SBI and HDFC. The top losers were Wipro, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Power Grid and Sun Pharma.

Top BSE gainers:

Titan: With a gain of 3.29 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2657.35

Maruti: Rising by 2.74 percent, the company closed at Rs 8,123.85

L&T: With a rise of 2.54 percent, the shares gained to Rs 1,953.15

SBI: Rising by 2.49 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 503.55

HDFC: With a gain of 2.43 percent, the shares ended at Rs 2,660.05

Top BSE losers:

Wipro: With a loss of 2.47 percent, the shares fell to Rs 693.65

Nestle India: Declining by 1.17 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 19,690.10

Asian Paints: Falling by 0.55 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,555.00

Power Grid: With a loss of 0.51 percent, the company slumped to Rs 204.00

Sun Pharma: Falling by 0.46 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 825.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.07 percent or 190.60 points to end the day at 18,003.30. Bank Nifty closed 1.61 percent or 608.30 points higher at 38,347.90.

Top NSE gainers:

UPL: Suring by 4.57 percent, the shares closed at Rs 825.00

Hero Moto Corp: Rising by 3.28 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 2,581.00

Titan: With a rise of 3.14 percent, the company ended at Rs 2,653.60

SBI: With a gain of 2.75 percent, the shares rose to Rs 504.75

Maruti: Rising by 2.69 percent, the company was valued at Rs 8,118.90

Top NSE losers:

Wipro: With a loss of 2.34 percent, the shares declined to Rs 694.85

Nestle India: Falling by 1.02 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 19,700.00

Divi’s Lab: With a decline of 0.88 percent, the shares fell to Rs 4,477.00

Asian Paints: Declining by 0.74 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 3,550.00

Power Grid: Falling by 0.49 percent, the company declined to Rs 204.20

