Market Roundup : Sensex rises by 619 points, Nifty ends at 17,166; check top winners and losers here

In terms of sectoral indices, expect pharma and consumer durables, all sectors ended in green. BSE midcap rose by 1.00 percent to 24,934.68 and BSE Smallcap ended 0.27 percent higher at 28,013.77

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex on Wednesday, 1 December, ended in green at the end of the day. Sensex rose by 1.09 percent to 57,684.79 while Nifty ended up 1.08 percent higher at 17,166.90.

In terms of sectoral indices, expect pharma and consumer durables, all sectors ended in green. BSE midcap rose by 1.00 percent to 24,934.68 and BSE Smallcap ended 0.27 percent higher at 28,013.77

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 1.09 percent to end up 619.92 points higher at 57,894.79. The top winners were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Tech Mahindra and Maruti. The top losers were Dr Reddy, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Titan.

Top BSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: Surging up by 5.73 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 934.25

Axis Bank: With a rise of 3.46 percent, the company ended at Rs 679.80

SBI: Registering a gain of 3.19 percent, the shares rose to Rs 475.30

Tech Mahindra: With a rise of 3.07 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,588.35

Maruti: With a gain of 2.66 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,274.75

Top BSE losers:

Dr Reddy: Falling by 1.58 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 4,607.25

UltraTech Cement: With a fall of 1.48 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7,324.60

Sun Pharma: Falling by 1.14 percent, the shares declined to Rs 745.35

Bharti Airtel: With a fall of 1.06 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 721.00

Titan: Declining by 0.57 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,361.40

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 1.08 percent or 183.70 points to end the day at 17,166.90. Bank Nifty rose by 1.88 percent to end up 669.60 points higher at 36,364.90.

Top NSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: Surging by 5.83 percent, the shares rose to Rs 934.50

JSW Steel: Registering a gain of 4.99 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 638.75

Tata Motors: With a gain of 4.23 percent, the shares rose to Rs 478.00

Axis Bank: Rising by 3.71 percent, the company was valued at Rs 680.00

Adani Ports: With a gain of 3.68 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 709.00

Top NSE losers:

Cipla: Falling by 4.42 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 928.35

Divi’s Lab: With a loss of 2.31 percent, the shares declined to Rs 4,766.00

UltraTech Cement: Falling by 1.53 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 7,320.00

Dr Reddy: With a decline of 1.51 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 4,605.30

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 0.86 percent, the shares fell to Rs 722.00