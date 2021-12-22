Market Roundup : Sensex rises by 611 points, Nifty ends at 16,955; check top winners and losers here

The top winners of the day were Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Reliance, and SBI. The top losers were Wipro, ITC, and Nestle India

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex on Wednesday, 22 December, ended in green at the closing bell. Sensex rose by 1.09 percent to 56,930.56 while Nifty ended up 1.10 percent higher at 16,955.45. India VIX fell by 5.45 percent to 16.58 levels. BSE Midcap registered a gain of 1.47 percent to end at 24,395.10, BSE Smallcap closed 1.66 percent higher at 28,332.09.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 1.09 percent to end up 611.55 points higher at 56,930.56. The top winners of the day were Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Reliance, and SBI. The top losers were Wipro, ITC, and Nestle India.

Top BSE gainers

Bajaj Finance: Gaining by 2.94 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 6,773.00

Bharti Airtel: With a rise of 2.67 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 684.85

Sun Pharma: Registering a gain of 2.42 percent, the shares rose to Rs 797.10

Reliance: With a rise of 2.42 percent, the shares ended at Rs 2,365.95

SBI: With a gain of 2.23 percent, the shares rose to Rs 455.80

Top BSE losers

Wipro: Falling by 0.77 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 685.40

ITC: With a fall of 0.24 percent, the shares declined to Rs 212.05

Nestle India: Falling by 0.17 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 19,195.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 1.10 percent to end the day 184.60 points higher at Rs 16,955.45. Bank Nifty surged by 1.22 percent to end up 421.65 points higher at 35,029.50

Top NSE gainers

Hindalco: Surging by 3.95 percent, the shares rose to Rs 463.05

Tata Motors: Registering a gain of 3.73 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 470.50

Divi's Lab: With a gain of 3.46 percent, the shares rose to Rs 4,558.00

Eicher Motors: Rising by 3.12 percent, the company was valued at Rs 2,492.00

Bajaj Finance: With a gain of 2.93 percent, the shares rose to Rs 6,770.00

Top NSE losers

SBI Life: Falling by 0.99 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,124.00

Wipro: With a loss of 0.69 percent, the shares declined to Rs 686.00

Grasim: Falling by 0.35 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,630.70

Adani Ports: With a decline of 0.29 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 723.50

Nestle India: With a loss of 0.26 percent, the shares fell to Rs 19,170.00