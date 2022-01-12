Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 533 points, Nifty ends at 18,212; check top winners and losers here

India VIX fell by 3.23 percent to 17.18 levels. BSE Midcap closed 1.08 percent higher at 25,929.36 while BSE Smallcap ended 0.70 percent up at 30,646.24

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in green on Wednesday, 12 January, maintaining its positive streak since the end of last week. Nifty ended 0.87 percent higher at 18,212.35 while Sensex closed 533.15 points higher at 61,150.04.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose 533.15 points or 0.88 percent to 61,150.04. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank. The top losers were Tata Consultancy Services, Titan , HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: Surging by 4.68 percent, the shares closed at Rs 880.75

Bharti Airtel: With a rise of 3.76 percent, the company gained to Rs 730.05

Reliance: Rising by 2.68 percent, the shares ended at Rs 2,520.60

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 2.58 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 942.00

ICICI Bank: Rising by 1.68 percent, the company ended at Rs 824.10

Top BSE losers:

Tata Consultancy Services: Declining by 1.50 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,857.25

Titan: With a loss of 1.46 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,612.50

HDFC Bank: With a loss of 0.58 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 1,556.55

Tech Mahindra: Declining by 0.55 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 1,728.85

Wipro: With a decline of 0.40 percent, the company settled at Rs 691.35

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.87 percent to 18,212.35, marking a gain of 156.60 points. Bank Nifty rose by 0.74 percent or 285.35 points to 38,727.55.

Top NSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: Surging by 4.53 percent, the shares rose to Rs 879.50

Bharti Airtel: With a rise of 3.65 percent, the company was valued at Rs 729.15

IndusInd Bank: Rising by 2.78 percent, the shares ended at Rs 943.50

Reliance: With a gain of 2.54 percent, the shares closed at Rs 2,518.00

Hindalco: With a gain of 2.26 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 497.35

Top NSE losers:

Titan: With a loss of 1.60 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,611.00

Tata Consultancy Services: Falling by 1.50 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,857.00

Shree Cement: With a loss of 1.07 percent, the company slipped to Rs 26,750.00

Britannia: Falling by 1.05 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 3,704.00

Cipla: Declining by 0.96 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 907.20