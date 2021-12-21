Market Roundup : Sensex rises by 497 points, Nifty ends at 16,770; check top winners and losers here

Sensex rose by 0.89 percent to 53,319.01, while Nifty witnessed a gain of 0.94 percent to end at 16,770.85. India VIX fell by 7.52 percent to 17.54 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, auto, pharma, media, metal, IT and FMCG ended in the green

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, bounced back after yesterday’s dismal performance to end in green on Tuesday 21 December.

Sensex rose by 0.89 percent to 53,319.01, while Nifty witnessed a gain of 0.94 percent to end at 16,770.85. India VIX fell by 7.52 percent to 17.54 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, auto, pharma, media, metal, IT and FMCG ended in the green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 497.00 points to end up 0.89 percent higher at 56,319.01. The top gainers were HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement. The top losers were Power Grid, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Top BSE gainers:

HCL Technologies: Rising by 3.91 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,205.25

Wipro: Rising by 3.66 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 690.75

Tata Steel: Rising by 2.98 percent, the shares gained to Rs 1,104.90

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 2.29 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,635.45

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 2.24 percent, the company ended at Rs 7,325.35

Top BSE losers:

Power Grid: With a loss of 1.50 percent, the shares fell to Rs 206.65

Axis Bank: Falling by 1.31 percent, the shares declined to Rs 665.95

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 0.82 percent, the company was valued at Rs 6,579.45

SBI: With a fall of 0.75 percent, the shares declined to Rs 445.85

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a fall of 0.58 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 812.30

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 156.65 points to end up 0.94 percent higher at 16,770.85. Bank Nifty registered a gain of 0.49 percent to end the day 168.00 points higher at 34,607.85.

Top NSE gainers:

HCL Technologies: The shares surged up by 4.32 percent to end the day at Rs 1,210.00

Wipro: With a rise of 3.78 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 691.15

UPL: Rising by 3.62 percent, the shares ended at Rs 733.95

Tata Steel: With a gain of 3.35 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,108.85

Adani Ports: Gaining by 3.31 percent, the company rose to Rs 724.95

Top NSE losers:

Power Grid: With a fall of 1.74 percent, the shares declined to Rs 206.20

Axis Bank: Falling by 1.09 percent, the shares settled at Rs 667.00

Bajaj Finance: With a decline of 0.71 percent, the company was valued at Rs 6,587.00

Tata Consumer Products Limited: Declining by 0.65 percent, the shares fell to Rs 704.95

Cipla: The company fell by 0.89 percent to settle at Rs 889.00