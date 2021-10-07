While India VIX fell by 6.79 percent to end at 16.16 levels, BSE Smallcap rose by 1.38 percent to end at 29,088.57 and BSE Midcap registered a rise of 1.68 percent to 25,799.72.

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in the green at the closing bell on 7 October. While Sensex recorded a gain of 488.10 points to end at 59,677.83, while Nifty rose by 0.82 percent to 17,790.35.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended up 0.82 percent higher at the end of the day, rising by 488.10 points to end at 59,677.83. The top gainers were Titan, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, IndusInd and Sun Pharma. The top laggards were Dr Reddy’s, HDFC, Nestle India, Bajaj Financial Services and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE gainers:

Titan: The shares surged up by 10.69 percent to end at Rs 2,376.20

Mahindra and Mahindra: The shares rose by 5.32 percent, ending the day at Rs 878.15

Maruti: With a gain of 4.04 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,491.30

IndusInd Bank: The shares rose by 3.02 percent to end the day at Rs 1,165.70

Sun Pharma: The shares registered a rise of 2.78 percent to end at Rs 823.00

Top BSE losers:

Dr Reddy’s: The shares fell by 1.31 percent to settle at Rs 4,892.25

HDFC: With a decline of 0.71 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,278.75

Nestle India: The shares fell by 0.64 percent to settle at Rs 19,049.60

Bajaj Financial Services: With a loss of 0.59 percent, the shares fell to Rs 17,510.45

Hindustan Unilever: The shares declined by 0.51 percent to settle at Rs 2,671.20

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 144.35 points to end up 0.82 percent higher at 17,790.35. Bank Nifty rose by 0.62 percent to end 231.65 points higher at 37,753.20.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Motors: The shares surged up by 12.63 percent to end the day at Rs 378.50

Titan: The shares registered a rise of 10.54 percent, ending the day at Rs 2,374.00

Mahindra and Mahindra: With a gain of 4.93 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 875.25 at the end of the day.

Maruti: With a rise of 4.11 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,495.00

Eicher Motors: The shares rose by 3.17 percent to end at Rs 2,815.45

Top NSE losers:

ONGC: With a loss of 4.46 percent, the shares fell to Rs 160.60

Dr Reddy’s: The shares fell by 1.30 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,892.00

Coal India: The shares registered a loss of 0.96 percent to settle at Rs 191.00

Divis’s Lab: With a decline of 0.81 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 5,094.95 at the end of the day.

Britannia: The shares fell by 0.78 percent to settle at Rs 3,908.00