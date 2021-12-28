Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 477 points, Nifty ends at 17,233; check top winners and losers here

In terms of sectoral indices, oil, IT, media, FMCG and Oil and gas ended in green

The domestic market indices NSE BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, on Tuesday, 28 December, ended the day in green, continuing its positive run this week.

Nifty rose by 0.86 percent to end the day at 17,233.25 while Sensex also rose by 477.24 points to close at 57,897.48.

India VIX fell by 3.75 percent to 16.48 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 0.95 percent to end at 24,653.89 while BSE Smallcap ended up 1.43 percent higher at 28,922.89.

In terms of sectoral indices, oil, IT, media, FMCG and Oil and gas ended in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 0.83 percent to end 477.24 points higher at 57,897.48. The top gainers of the day were Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, and Titan. The top losers were IndusInd Bank and Power Grid.

Top BSE gainers:

Asian Paints: With a rise of 2.85 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 3,367.15

Sun Pharma: Rising by 2.59 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 815.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a rise of 2.53 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 839.00

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 2.16 percent, the shares rose to Rs 7,410.00

Titan: With a gain of 2.12 percent, the company was valued at Rs 2,380.30

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: With a loss of 0.29 percent, the shares fell to Rs 852.70

Power Grid: Declining by 0.22 percent, the shares fell to Rs 205.60

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.86 percent to end up 147.00 points higher at 17,233.25. Bank Nifty ended up 0.36 percent or 125.90 points higher at Rs 35,183.80.

Top NSE gainers:

Sun Pharma: Surging up by 3.09 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 818.60

Asian Paint: With a gain of 2.83 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,365.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: Rising by 2.59 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 839.75

UltraTech Cement: With a gain of 2.28 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 7,409.95

NTPC: Rising by 2.26 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 124.60

Top NSE losers:

Power Grid: With a loss of 0.34 percent, the shares fell to Rs 205.40

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 0.27 percent, the shares declined to Rs 852.95

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.