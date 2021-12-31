Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 459 points, Nifty ends at 17,354; check top winners and losers here

India VIX witnessed a fall of 2.06 percent to settle at 16.22 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 1.38 percent to end at 24,970.08 while BSE Smallcap ended 1.16 percent higher at 29,457.76

The domestic market indices NSE BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, on Friday, 31 December, ended the day in green, bringing joy to investors on the last day of 2021. Nifty rose by 0.87 percent to end the day at 17,354.05 while Sensex ended 459.50 points higher at 58,253.82.

India VIX witnessed a fall of 2.06 percent to settle at 16.22 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 1.38 percent to end at 24,970.08 while BSE Smallcap ended 1.16 percent higher at 29,457.76

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 0.80 percent to end 459.50 points higher at 58,253.82. The top gainers of the day were Titan, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Bank, SBI, and Maruti. The top losers were NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, and Infosys.

Top BSE gainers:

Titan: With a rise of 3.50 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 2,521.85

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 2.62 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,591.95

Kotak Bank: With a rise of 2.36 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,796.30

SBI: Rising by 1.91 percent, the shares closed at Rs 460.45

Maruti: Registering a gain of 1.86 percent, the shares rose to Rs 7,420.20

Top BSE losers:

NTPC: With a loss of 1.97 percent, the shares fell to Rs 124.40

Tech Mahindra: Declining by 0.56 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,790.55

Power Grid: With a loss of 0.41 percent, the shares settled at Rs 204.50

Infosys: Falling by 0.16 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,889.65

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.87 percent to end up 150.10 points higher at 17,354.05. Bank Nifty ended up 1.19 percent or 418.10 points higher at Rs 35,481.70.

Top NSE gainers:

Hindalco: Surging up by 5.58 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 474.75

Titan: Rising by 3.29 percent, the shares closed at Rs 2,517.55

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 2.78 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,603.00

Tata Motors: With a gain of 2.64 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 482.80

Kotak Bank: Rising by 2.42 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,797.80

Top NSE losers:

NTPC: With a loss of 1.97 percent, the shares fell to Rs 124.40

Cipla: Falling by 0.91 percent, the shares declined to Rs 944.05

Tech Mahindra: Declining by 0.44 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,791.95

Power Grid: With a loss of 0.41 percent, the shares fell to Rs 204.50

SBI Life: Falling by 0.02 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,195.0