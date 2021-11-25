Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 454 points, Nifty ends at 17,536; check top winners and losers here

Under sectoral indices, auto registered losses while metal, realty, media and IT were in green

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Thursday, 25 November, ended in green at the closing bell. Sensex rose by 454.10 points to 58,795.09 while Nifty ended up 121.20 points higher to 17,536.25.

BSE Midcap rose by 0.69 percent to 25,675.41 while BSE Smallcap ended 0.87 percent higher at 28,822.75. India VIX fell by 2.52 percent to 16.66 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, auto registered losses while metal, realty, media and IT were in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 454.10 points to end 0.78 percent higher at 58,795.09. The top winners were Reliance, ITC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Bank. The top losers were IndusInd Bank, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Reliance: Surging up by 6.10 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,494.40

ITC: With a gain of 1.49 percent, the shares rose to Rs 231.30

Infosys: Rising by 1.47 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,722.45

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 1.24 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,558.80

Kotak Bank: Rising by 1.14 percent, the company was valued at Rs 2,035.00

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 1.27 percent, the shares declined to Rs 959.10

Maruti: With a fall of 1.23 percent, the company settled at Rs 7,569.95

ICICI Bank: Declining by 1.22 percent, the shares fell to Rs 750.90

Hindustan Unilever: With a loss of 1.12 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,349.85

Axis Bank: Falling by 0.75 percent, the shares declined to Rs 680.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 0.70 percent or 121.20 points to end at 17,536.25. Bank Nifty incurred a loss of 0.21 percent, settling 77.20 points lower at 37,364.75.

Top NSE gainers:

Reliance: Surging up by 6.36 percent, the shares ended at Rs 2,501.00

Divi’s Lab: With a gain of 2.40 percent, the company rose to Rs 4,795.00

ITC: Rising by 1.78 percent, the company ended at Rs 231.75

Infosys: With a gain of 1.56 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,722.50

Tata Consumer Products Limited: Gaining by 1.34 percent, the shares rose to Rs 809.65

Top NSE losers:

Maruti: With a loss of 1.28 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7,571.00

Britannia: With a loss of 1.20 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,580.00

IndusInd Bank: Declining by 1.14 percent, the shares fell to Rs 959.35

Indian Oil Corporation: Falling by 1.14 percent, the shares settled at Rs 126.15

Hindustan Unilever: With a loss of 1.11 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,348.45

