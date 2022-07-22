Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 390 points, Nifty ends at 16,719; check top gainers and losers here

Among sectoral indices, power and IT indices shed 0.5-1 per cent while bank indices rose by 1 per cent. BSE smallcap index ended marginally higher and the midcap index suffered a low

Domestic Equity Benchmark indices ended in green for the sixth consecutive session. While BSE Sensex ended 0.70 per cent higher at 56,072 points, NSE Nifty 50 gained 114 points to settle at 16,719.

Among sectoral indices, power and IT indices shed 0.5-1 per cent while bank indices rose by 1 per cent. BSE smallcap index ended marginally higher and the midcap index suffered a low.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex inched 390.28 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 56,072.23. The top gainers were Ultratech Cement, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Titan. Infosys, NTPC, Power Grid, Wipro, IndusInd Bank and HCL Technology were the biggest losers.

Top BSE gainers:

Ultratech Cement: The stock surged to Rs 6,437.00, up by 5.03 per cent.

HDFC: The value of the company jumped 2.37 per cent to Rs 2,296.55 per equity.

HDFC Bank: The shares ended 2.34 per cent higher at Rs 1,392.85.

Axis Bank: The stock gained to Rs 730.95, increasing 2.14 per cent.

ICICI Bank: The shares inched up 1.74 per cent to Rs 800.00.

Top BSE losers:

Infosys: The shares slid to Rs 1,506.30, falling 1.73 per cent.

NTPC: The stock settled 1.19 per cent lower at Rs 148.90.

Power Grid: The value of the company declined 0.83 per cent to Rs 210.35 per equity.

Wipro: The stock slid to Rs 410.80, down by 0.80 per cent.

IndusInd Bank: The shares declined 0.56 per cent to Rs 942.80.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled at 16,719.45, gaining 114.20 points or 0.69 per cent. While Ultratech Cement, Grasim Industries, UPL, HDFC Bank and HDFC are among the major gainers, Tata Consumer, Infosys, NTPC, Power Grid and BPCL are the top laggards.

Top NSE gainers:

Ultratech Cement: The value of the company surged 4.90 per cent to Rs 6,431.20 per equity.

Grasim Industries: The shares gained 3.37 per cent to Rs 1,514.00.

UPL: The stock jumped to Rs 725.10, up by 2.85 per cent.

HDFC Bank: The shares inched 2.47 per cent up to Rs 1,394.40.

HDFC: The value of the company reached Rs 2,295.95 per equity, increasing 2.39 per cent.

Top NSE losers:

Tata Consumer: The shares tanked 1.87 per cent to Rs 803.00.

Infosys: The stock slid to Rs 1,506.00, falling 1.75 per cent.

NTPC: The value of the company declined 1.09 per cent to Rs 149.20 per equity.

Power Grid: The stock slumped to Rs 210.10, down by 1.04 per cent.

BPCL: The shares settled 0.90 per cent lower at Rs 319.80.

