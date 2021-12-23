Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 384 points, Nifty ends at 17,072; check top winners and losers here

India VIX fell by 4.55 percent to settle the day at 15.83 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, IT, FMCG, auto and realty ended in green while media and metal incurred losses

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the day in green on Thursday, 23 December. Nifty rose by 0.69 percent to end the day at 17,072.60 while Sensex ended 0.68 percent higher at 57,315.28. India VIX fell by 4.55 percent to settle the day at 15.83 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, IT, FMCG, auto and realty ended in green while media and metal incurred losses.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 0.68 percent or 384.72 points to end at 57,315.28. The top gainers were Power Grid, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and NTPC while the top laggards were Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints.

Top BSE gainers:

Power Grid: With a gain of 3.40 percent, the shares ended at Rs 208.40

ITC: Rising by 2.48 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 217.30

Bajaj Finance: Registering a gain of 2.12 percent, the company rose to Rs 6,917.50

Infosys: Rising by 1.77 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,856.80

NTPC: With a gain of 1.67 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 124.60

Top BSE losers:

Bharti Airtel: Falling by 0.93 percent, the company settled at Rs 678.50

Sun Pharma: With a decline of 0.80 percent, the shares fell to Rs 790.70

Maruti: Falling by 0.57 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 7,384.60

UltraTech Cement: With a loss of 0.56 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,335.00

Asian Paint: With a decline of 0.27 percent, the shares settled at Rs 3,272.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended 117.15 points or 0.69 percent higher to end the day at 17,072.60. Bank Nifty posted a gain of 0.46 percent to end 161.65 points higher at 35,191.15.

Top NSE gainers:

Power Grid: With a rise of 3.67 percent, the shares rose to Rs 208.95

Indian Oil Corporation: Registering a gain of 3.03 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 112.35

ONGC: Rising by 2.70 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 140.50

ITC: With a gain of 2.55 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 217.40

Bajaj Finance: Rising by 2.18 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 6,918.50

Top NSE losers:

Divi’s Lab: With a fall of 1.76 percent, the shares settled at Rs 4,483.00

JSW Steel: Falling by 1.66 percent, the company declined to Rs 650.00

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 0.84 percent, the shares fell to Rs 679.00

Sun Pharma: Falling by 0.78 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 791.25

UltraTech Cement: With a loss of 0.75 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 7,322.00