Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 383 points, Nifty ends at 18,268; check top winners and losers here

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Tuesday, 26 October, ended the day in green. Sensex rose by 383.21 points to 61,350.26 while Nifty rose by 143.00 points to end at 18,268.40.

India VIX fell by 4.86 percent to 16.75 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 1.75 percent to 25,584.84 while BSE Smallcap saw a rise of 2.20 percent, ending at 28,449.00.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex saw a rise of 0.63 percent or 383.21 points to end at 61,350.26. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Titan, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra. The top losers were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and NTPC.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: Surging by 3.92 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,345.25 at the end of the day.

Titan: With a gain of 3.20 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,456.80

Nestle India: Rising by 2.91 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 19,235.70

Bajaj Finance: Registering a gain of 2.68 percent, the shares rose to Rs 7,849.15

Tech Mahindra: Rising by 2.53 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,562.90

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd bank: With a loss of 1.92 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,154.65

ICICI Bank: Falling by 1.43 percent, the shares declined to Rs 829.00

Power Grid: With a loss of 1.30 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 190.30

Hindustan Unilever: Falling by 0.80 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,436.15

NTPC: With a loss of 0.45 percent, the shares declined to Rs 143.20

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 saw a rise of 0.79 percent or 143.00 points to end the day at 18,268.40. Bank Nifty rose by 0.11 percent to end 45.90 points higher at 41,238.30.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Motors: Surging by 5.90 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 508.20 at the end of the day.

Tata Steel: With a gain of 4.15 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,347.00

SBI Life: Rising by 3.83 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,173.00 at the end of the day.

Titan: With a gain of 3.73 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 2,468.00

Nestle India: Rising by 3.31 percent, the shares ended at Rs 19,201.00

Top NSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: With a loss of 1.88 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,155.60

ICICI Bank: Falling by 1.18 percent, the shares declined to Rs 831.80

Power Grid: With a loss of 0.75 percent, the shares were valued at Ra 191.20 at the end of the day.

Dr Reddy: Falling by 0.31 percent, the shares declined to Rs 4,661.50

NTPC: With a loss of 0.28 percent, the shares fell to Rs 143.50