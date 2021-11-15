Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 32 points, Nifty ends at 18,109; check top winners and losers here

In BSE, the top gainers were Power Grid, ITC, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Kotak Bank and the top losers were Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, SBI and Bharti Airtel

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, Monday, 15 October, ended flat with positive bias at the closing bell. Sensex saw a rise of 32.02 points to 60,718.71. Nifty rose by 6.70 points to 18,109.45.

India VIX rose by 1.62 percent to 15.47 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 0.41 percent to 26,475.82 while BSE Smallcap fell by 0.19 percent to 29,175.71.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 0.05 percent or 32.02 points to 60,718.71. The top gainers were Power Grid, ITC, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Kotak Bank. The top losers were Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, SBI and Bharti Airtel.

Top BSE gainers:

Power Grid: With a gain of 3.46 percent, the shares rose to Rs 188.30

ITC: Rising by 2.12 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 238.05

Asian Paints: With a gain of 1.44 percent, the company rose to Rs 3,167.90

Nestle India: Rising by 1.24 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 19,370.95

Kotak Bank: With a gain of 1.04 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,095.00

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: With a loss of 3.24 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,245.20

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a loss of 1.19 percent, the company settled at Rs 926.10

Bajaj Auto: Falling by 0.89 percent, the shares settled at Rs 3,605.00

SBI: Registering a loss of 0.89 percent, the shares fell to Rs 506.70

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 0.77 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 737.60

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 saw a marginal rise of 6.70 points or 0.04 percent to 18,109.45. Bank Nifty fell by 31.00 points or 0.08 percent to 38,702.35.

Top NSE gainers:

Power Grid: Rising by 3.13 percent, the shares ended to Rs 187.70

ONGC: With a gain of 2.46 percent, the company was valued at Rs 158.45

ITC: Rising by 2.25 percent, the shares ended at Rs 238.15

Cipla: With a rise of 2.24 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 936.50

UPL: Rising by 1.59 percent, the shares ended at Rs 781.75

Top NSE losers:

Coal India: Falling by 4.34 percent, the shares settled at Rs 159.70

Tata Steel: With a loss of 3.32 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,244.50

Hindal Co: With a loss of 2.68 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 456.00

Eicher Motors: Falling by 1.47 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,683.00

SBI Life: With a loss of 1.46 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,157.75