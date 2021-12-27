Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 295 points, Nifty ends at 17,086; check top winners and losers here

India VIX rose by 6.00 percent to settle at 17.12 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 0.27 percent to 24,421.99, while BSE Smallcap ended up 0.52 percent higher at 28,514.92

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, on Monday, 27 December ended in green bringing some bleated Christmas cheer to investors. Nifty rose by 0.49 percent to end the day at 17,086.25. Sensex also rose by 295.93 points to end the day at 57,420.24.

India VIX rose by 6.00 percent to settle at 17.12 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 0.27 percent to 24,421.99, while BSE Smallcap ended up 0.52 percent higher at 28,514.92.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 0.52 percent to end 295.93 points higher at 57,420.24. Today’s top gainers were Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, and Sun Pharma. The top losers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, and ITC.

Top BSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: Rising by 3.57 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,784.90

Dr Reddy: Rising by 1.95 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 4,729.50

Power Grid: Rising by 1.60 percent, the shares ended at Rs 206.50

Kotak Bank: With a gain of 1.56 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,775.55

Sun Pharma: Registering a gain of 1.16 percent, the company rose to Rs 794.40

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: Declining by 0.55 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 856.00

Asian Paints: With a loss of 0.44 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 3,273.80

Maruti: Declining by 0.32 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,293.50

Bharti Airtel: Falling by 0.23 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 675.50

ITC: With a loss of 0.21 percent, the shares fell to Rs 217.55

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 jumped 0.49 percent to end up 82.50 points higher at 17,086.25. Bank Nifty ended up 0.58 percent or 200.85 points higher at 35,057.90

Top NSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: Surging by 3.44 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,783.05

Cipla: With a gain of 2.26 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 928.80

Dr Reddy: Rising by 2.06 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 4,734.00

UPL: With a rise of 1.75 percent, the shares ended at Rs 759.90

Kotak Bank: Registering a gain of 1.44 percent, the share rose to Rs 1,773.50

Top NSE losers:

Hindalco: With a loss of 1.42 percent, the shares fell to Rs 452.40

Britannia: Falling by 0.91 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,509.00

ONGC: Declining by 0.83 percent, the shares settled at Rs 137.35

IndusInd Bank: With a loss of 0.52 percent, the company was valued at Rs 856.65

Maruti: With a loss of 0.51 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,280.00

