Market roundup: Sensex rises by 221 points, Nifty ends at 18,055; check top winners and losers here

The top gainers were HCL Technologies, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Reliance. The top laggards were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex maintained its positive streak on Tuesday, 11 January to close in green. Nifty rose by 0.29 percent to end at 18,055.75 while Sensex closed 0.37 percent higher at 60,616.89.

India VIX rose 0.45 percent to 17.76 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, auto, FMCG, media, metal and pharma ended in red, while IT closed the day in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 0.37 percent to end 221.26 points higher at 60,616.89. The top gainers were HCL Technologies, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Reliance. The top laggards were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

HCL Technologies: Surging 4.30 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,344.00

HDFC: With a rise of 1.90 percent, the shares gained to Rs 2,710.65

Tech Mahindra: Rising by 1.58 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,744.00

TCS: With a gain of 0.99 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,917.75

Reliance: Rising by 0.71 percent, the company gained to Rs 2,454.90

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: Falling by 3.32 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,130.15

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 0.89 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7,659.80

ITC: Declining by 0.65 percent, the company fell to Rs 221.85

Asian Paints: With a fall of 0.51 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 3,536.85

Kotak Bank: Declining by 0.51 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 1,938.10

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 0.29 percent to close 52.45 points higher at 18,055.75. Bank Nifty gained 0.25 percent or 94.30 points to end at 38,442.20.

Top NSE gainers:

CL Technologies: Surging by 4.49 percent, the company rose to Rs 1,346.00

Adani Ports: With a gain of 3.53 percent, the shares ended at Rs 764.95

HDFC: Rising by 1.80 percent, the shares closed at Rs 2,707.65

Tech Mahindra: With a rise of 1.66 percent, the shares gained to Rs 1,744.50

ONGC: Rising by 1.58 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 160.85

Top NSE losers:

JSW Steel: With a loss of 3.41 percent, the company slipped to Rs 649.20

Tata Steel: Falling by 2.92 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 1,134.90

BPCL: With a decline of 1.65 percent, the shares fell to Rs 391.00

Hindalco: Falling by 1.32 percent, the company declined to Rs 486.40

Coal India: With a loss of 1.15 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 158.85

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.