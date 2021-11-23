Market Roundup : Sensex rises by 198 points, Nifty ends at 17,503; check top winners and losers here

. Broader markets outperformed, with BSE Midcap rising by 1.61 percent to 25,646.47 and BSE Smallcap gaining 1.81 percent to end at 28,450.31. India VIX rose by 2.82 percent to end at 18.02 levels

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday, 23 November, ended in green at the day’ s end. Nifty rose by 86.80 points to end at 17,503.35 while Sensex ended 0.34 percent higher at 58,644.33.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 198.44 points to end 0.34 percent higher at 58,644.33. The top gainers were Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma. The top losers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and Maruti.

Top BSE gainers:

Power Grid: With a gain of 3.91 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 201.85

NTPC: Rising by 2.53 percent, the shares rose to Rs 133.50

Tata Steel: With a gain of 2.38 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,192.55 at the end of the day

Bharti Airtel: Rising by 2.35 percent, the shares ended at Rs 759.50

Sun Pharma: With a gain of 1.73 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 784.00

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 2.59 percent, the shares settled at Rs 980.60

Asian Paints: With a loss of 2.35 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,186.90

Infosys: Falling by 1.49 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,732.25

Bajaj Auto: With a loss of 0.26 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,435.00

Maruti: Declining by 0.21 percent, the company was valued at Rs 7,848.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 0.5 percent or 86.80 points to 17,503.35. Bank Nifty posted a gain of 144.00 points, rising by 0.39 percent to 37,272.80.

Top NSE gainers:

Power Grid: With a gain of 4.02 percent, the shares rose to Rs 202.00 at the end of the day

JSW Steel: Rising by 4.00 percent, the shares ended at Rs 683.25

Coal India: With a gain of 3.95 percent, the company rose to Rs 156.50

NTPC: Rising by 2.61 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 133.55

Adani Ports: With a gain of 2.23 percent, the shares rose to Rs 730.95

Top NSE losers:

Asian Paints: Falling by 2.60 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,176.50

IndusInd Bank: With a loss of 2.57 percent, the shares fell to Rs 981.00

Infosys: Falling by 1.81 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,727.50

Axis Bank: With a loss of 0.35 percent, the shares fell to Rs 684.00

Titan: With a fall of 0.26 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,385.00