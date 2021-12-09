Market Roundup : Sensex rises by 157 points, Nifty ends at 17,516; check top winners and losers here

India VIX fell by 3.83 percent to 16.60 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 0.38 percent to go up to 25,608.33 while BSE Smallcap went up by 0.80 percent to end at 29,014.46

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, on Thursday, 9 December closed with gains. Nifty rose 0.27 percent up to end the day at 17,516.85 while Sensex also surged by 157.45 points to reach 58,807.13.

India VIX fell by 3.83 percent to 16.60 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 0.38 percent to go up to 25,608.33 while BSE Smallcap went up by 0.80 percent to end at 29,014.46.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 0.27 percent to end 157.45 points higher at 58,807.13. The tops gainers were ITC, L&T, Asian Paints, Reliance and Mahindra & Mahindra. The losers of the day were HDFC Bank, Titan, Nestle India, NTPC and Power Grid.

Top BSE gainers:

ITC: Rising by 4.60 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 235.30

L&T: Rising by 3.06 percent, the company ended at Rs 1879.70

Asian Paint: With a gain of 2.23 percent, shares were valued at Rs 3,178.60

Reliance: Rising by 1.59 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,455.85

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a jump of 1.24 percent, the share rose to at Rs 851.05

Top BSE losers:

HDFC Bank: Declining by 1.67 percent, the share valued at Rs 1,527.50

Titan: With a loss of 1.32 percent, the company settled at Rs 2,373.45

Nestle India: Declining by 0.99 percent, shares were valued at Rs 19,283.00

NTPC: With a loss of 0.94 percent, the shares settled at Rs 126.10

Power Grid: Falling by 0.87 percent, the shares declined to Rs 203.15

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 jumped by 0.27 percent to end up 47.10 points higher at 17,516.85. On the other hand, Bank Nifty witnessed a loss of 0.54 percent to 202.25 points lower at 37,082.45.

Top NSE gainers:

ITC: Surging up by 4.91 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 236.00

L&T: With a gain of 3.01 percent, the company ended at Rs 1,879.95

Asian Paints: Rising by 2.20 percent, the shares ended at Rs 3,177.00

UPL: With a rise of 1.97 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 742.45

Britannia: Surging up by 1.52 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 3,630.25

Top NSE losers:

HDFC Bank: With a loss of 1.79 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,526.00

Titan: Falling by 1.35 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,373.00

Nestle India: Declining by 1.12, the shares settled at Rs 19,260.00

SBI Life: With a loss of 0.99 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,157.95

NTPC: With a loss of 0.98 percent, the shares fell to Rs 126.00