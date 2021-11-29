Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 153 points, Nifty ends at 17,053; check top winners and losers here

India VIX closed at 20.83 points. BSE Midcap fell by 0.93 percent to 24,615.79 while BSE Smallcap fell by 1.93 percent to 27,538.93

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Monday, 29 November, ended a volatile start with gains. Sensex ended 153.43 points higher at 57,260.58 while Nifty closed 27.50 points higher at 17,053.95.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended up in green with rise of 0.27 percent or 153.43 points at Rs 57,260.58. The top winners of the day were Kotak Bank, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and Bajaj Finance. The top laggards were Sun Pharma, NTPC, Axis Bank, Nestle India and Bajaj Auto.

Top BSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: Surging up by 2.92 percent, shares were valued at Rs 2,020.20

HCL Tech: Rising by 2.25 percent, shares ended at Rs 1,132.70

TCS: With a gain of 1.60 percent, shares were valued at Rs 3,500.70

Titan: Rising by 1.42 percent, shares ended at Rs 2,324.25

Bajaj Finance: Going up by 1.41 percent, company was valued at Rs 6,900.00

Top BSE losers:

Sun Pharma: Falling by 2.03 percent, share price declined to Rs 750.80

NTPC: With a fall of 1.71 percent, share settled at Rs 126.45

Axis Bank: Declining by 1.65 percent, shares fell to Rs 650.85

Nestle India: Falling by 1.35 percent, shares settled at Rs 18,950.90

Bajaj Auto: With a loss of 1.32 percent, the value of the company plunged to Rs 3,290.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 0.16 percent or 27.50 points to end at 17053.95, where as Bank Nifty recorded a loss of 0.14 percent or 49.05 points, settling at 35,976.45.

Top NSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: Rose up by 2.38 percent, the share has ended at Rs 2,011.00

HCL Technologies: Surging up by 2.16 percent, the company rose to Rs 1,134.00

HDFC Life: Rising by 1.74 percent, company’s share settled at Rs 682.35 at closing bell

Titan: With a gain of 1.65 percent, the shares ended at Rs 2,330.20

Tata Consultancy Services: Gaining by 1.64 percent, the share surged to Rs 3,503.50

Top NSE losers:

BPCL: With a loss of 2.56 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 367.20

Sun Pharma: With a loss of 2.33 percent, shares fell to Rs 749.40

Adani Ports: Falling by 2.12 percent, share managed to settled at Rs 701.95

UPL: Incurring a loss of 2.07 percent, shares slumped to Rs 689.20

NTPC: Declining by 1.86 percent, share of the company fell to Rs 126.45

