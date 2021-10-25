Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 145 points, Nifty ends at 18,125; check top winners and losers here

The top BSE gainers were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy, SBI and Mahindra & Mahindra, while Bajaj Financial Services, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints and Maruti, were top laggards

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Monday, 25 October, ended the day in green at the closing bell. Sensex rose by 145.43 points to end at 60,967.05 while Nifty registered a gain of 10.50 points to reach 18,125.40.

India VIX rose by 0.37 percent to end at 17.61 levels. BSE Midcap fell by 1.65 percent to 25,144.73 while BSE Smallcap declined by 1.73 percent to 27,836.28.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 0.24 percent or 145.43 points to end at 60,967.05. The top gainers were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy, SBI and Mahindra & Mahindra. The top laggards were Bajaj Financial Services, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints and Maruti.

Top BSE gainers:

ICICI Bank: Surging by 10.80 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 841.05

Axis Bank: Registering a gain of 3.45 percent, the shares ended at Rs 845.05

Dr Reddy: With a gain of 0.71 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 4,669.00 at the end of the day

SBI: Registering a gain of 0.68 percent, the shares rose to Rs 506.35

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a gain of 0.49 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 890.10

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Financial Services: Falling by 3.04 percent, the shares settled at Rs 18,097.65

Bajaj Auto: With a loss of 2.73 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,760.00

HCL Technologies: Declining by 2.36 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,165.95

Asian Paints: With a loss of 2.20 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,918.90

Maruti: Declining by 1.99 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,263.25

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 saw a marginal rise of 0.06 percent of 10.50 points to end at 18,125.40. Bank Nifty registered a gain of 868.75 points or 2.15 percent to end at 41,192.40.

Top NSE gainers:

ICICI Bank: Surging by 11.52 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 846.75 at the end of the day

Axis Bank: With a gain a 3.47 percent, the shares rose to Rs 845.00

ONGC: Registering a rise of 2.71 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 161.30

Tech Mahindra: With a rise of 0.89 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,531.00

JSW Steel: Rising by 0.85 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 673.50

Top NSE losers:

BPCL: With a loss of 3.32 percent, the shares settled at Rs 432.40

Bajaj Financial Services: With a loss of 3.26 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 18,050.00 at the end of the day

SBI Life: Registering a loss of 2.93 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,133.00

Bajaj Auto: Declining by 2.63 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,765.00

Tata Motors: With a loss of 2.46 percent, the shares declined to Rs 478.80