Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 142 points, Nifty ends at 17,812; check top winners and losers here

At BSE, the top gainers were Asian Paints, TCS, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank while the top laggards were Bajaj Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex bounced back from yesterday’s losses to close the day in green on Friday, 7 January. While Sensex rose by 0.24 percent to 59,744.65, Nifty ended 0.67 percent higher at 17,812.70.

India VIX fell by 2.08 percent to 17.60 levels while BSE Midcap and Smallcap rose by 0.54 and 0.43 percent to 25,472.83 and 30.032.14, respectively.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed 142.81 or 0.24 percent higher at 59,744.65. The top gainers were Asian Paints, TCS, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank while the top laggards were Bajaj Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

Top BSE gainers:

Asian Paints: With a rise of 1.79 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 3,576.45

TCS: Rising by 1.26 percent, the shares ended at Rs 3,854.85

Nestle India: Registering a gain of 1.23 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 19,888.75

UltraTech Cement: With a gain of 1.18 percent, the company rose to Rs 7,553.00

ICICI Bank: Rising by 1.06 percent, the company closed at Rs 793.35

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Financial Services: With a decline of 1.39 percent, the shares settled at Rs 17,736.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: Falling by 1.31 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 828.95

L&T: Falling by 0.96 percent, the company settled at Rs 1,906.00

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 1.00 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,662.45

HDFC: With a fall of 0.98 percent, the company fell to Rs 2,596.90

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 0.38 percent or 66.80 points to end the day at 17,812.70. Bank Nifty rose by 249.35 points to close 0.67 percent higher at 37,739.60.

Top NSE gainers:

Grasim: Surging by 4.61 percent, the shares closed at Rs 1,799.95

ONGC: With a gain of 4.18 percent, the company ended at Rs 157.10

Hindalco: Rising by 2.90 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 493.00

HDFC Life: With a rise of 2.33 percent, the shares gained to Es 662.00

Shree Cement: Rising by 1.89 percent, the company ended at Rs 27,029.90

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Financial Services: With a decline of 1.46 percent, the shares fell to Rs 17,723.60

Mahindra & Mahindra: Falling by 1.29 percent, the company was valued at Rs 829.00

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 1.27 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7,650.00

L&T: Falling by 0.96 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,906.00

Titan: With a fall of 0.96 percent, the company fell to Rs 2,571.00

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.