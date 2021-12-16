Market Roundup: Sensex rises by 113 points, Nifty ends at 17,248; today’s top winners and losers

BSE Sensex rose by 0.20 percent to end up 113.11 points higher at Rs 57,901.14. The top winners were Godrej India, LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Swanenergy, and Subros

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex on Thursday, 16 December, ended in green at the closing bell. Sensex rose by 0.20 percent to 57,901.14 while Nifty ended up 0.16 percent higher at 17,248.40.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex rose by 0.20 percent to end up 113.11 points higher at Rs 57,901.14. The top winners were Godrej India, LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Swanenergy, and Subros.

Top BSE gainers

Godrej India: Surging up by 3.91 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 604.30

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd: With a rise of 7.48 percent, the company ended at Rs 618.00

Borosil Renewables Ltd: Registering a gain of 5.00 percent, the shares rose to Rs 722.85

Swanenergy: With a rise of 7.52 percent, the shares ended at Rs 152.25

Subros: With a gain of 5.33 percent, the shares ended at Rs 394.00

Top BSE losers

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd: Falling by 8.35 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,198.20

Paisalo: With a fall of 7.71 percent, the shares declined to Rs 806.00

Iiflwam: Falling by 7.22 percent, the shares closed at Rs 1,426.95

Satin: With a fall of 6.88 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 102.85

Elgiequip: Declining by 6.82 percent, the shares fell to Rs 298.30

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 0.16 percent to end the day at Rs 17,248.40. Bank Nifty fell by 0.65 percent to end up 240.90 points lower at 36,548.65

Top NSE gainers

Bajaj Finance: Surging by 2.89 percent, the shares rose to Rs 7,045.00

Infosys: Registering a gain of 2.47 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,777.00

BPCL: With a gain of 1.96 percent, the shares rose to Rs 391.85

Wipro: Rising by 1.74 percent, the company was valued at Rs 647.50

Reliance: With a gain of 1.72 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,413.95

Top NSE losers

Hindalco: Falling by 1.77 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 450.25

Cipla: With a loss of 1.53 percent, the shares declined to Rs 882.00

Sun Pharma: Falling by 1.43 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 764.00

ICICI bank: With a decline of 1.37 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 741.95

Bjaj Auto: With a loss of 1.35 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,249.95

