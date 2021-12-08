Market Roundup : Sensex rises by 1,016 points, Nifty ends at Rs 17,469; check top winners and losers here

BSE Sensex rose by 1.76 percent to end 1,016.03 points higher at 58,649.68. The top gainers were Bajaj Finance, Maruti, SBI, Bajaj Financial Services and Asian Paints, whereas Power Grid and Kotak Bank were the only losers

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, on Wednesday, 8 December ended in the green. Nifty rose 1.71 percent up to end the day at 17,469.75 while Sensex also rose by 1,016.03 points to reach 58,649.68.

India VIX fell by 6.47 percent to settle at 17.27 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 1.39 percent to go up to 25,510.86 while BSE Smallcap ended up 1.50 percent higher at 28,784.77.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 1.76 percent to end 1,016.03 points higher at 58,649.68. The top gainers were Bajaj Finance, Maruti, SBI, Bajaj Financial Services and Asian Paints, whereas Power Grid and Kotak Bank were the only losers.

https://www.bseindia.com/sensex/code/16/

Maruti: Rising by 3.48 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,437.25

SBI: Rising by 3.11 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 491.45

Bajaj Financial Services: Rising by 3.04 percent, the shares ended at Rs 17,627.15

Asian Paints: With a gain of 2.57 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 3,109.20

Top BSE losers:

Kotak Bank: Declining by 0.85 percent, the share valued at Rs 1,921.60

Power Grid: With a loss of 0.49 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 204.85

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 jumped by 1.71 percent to end up 293.05 points higher at 17,469.75. Bank Nifty ended up at 1.82 percent or 666.30 points higher at Rs 37,284.70.

Top NSE gainers:

Bajaj Finance: Surging up by 3.62 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,360.00

Maruti: With a gain of 3.19 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 7,415.55

Hindalco: Rising by 3.14 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 456.40

SBI: With a rise of 2.92 percent, the shares ended at Rs 490.60

Bajaj Financial Services: Registering a gain of 2.87 percent, the share rose to Rs 17,600.00

Top NSE losers:

HDFC Life: With a loss of 1.17 percent, the shares fell to Rs 686.30

Kotak Bank: Falling by 0.78 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,921.95

Power Grid: Declining by 0.34, the shares settled at Rs 205.10

Divi's Lab: With a loss of 0.32 percent, the company was valued at at Rs 4,610.00

Indian Oil Corporation: With a loss of 0.08 percent, the shares fell to Rs 120.50

