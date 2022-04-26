Market Roundup: Sensex rises 776 points, Nifty ends at 17,200; check top winners and losers

Markets rebounded after a rally in growth stocks on Wall Street and buying across sectors.

Domestic equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex broke their two-day negative streak to end over 1.3 percent higher on Tuesday, 26 April. While Sensex closed 776 points higher at 57,356.61, Nifty bounced back to 17,200 levels.

Markets rebounded after a rally in growth stocks on Wall Street and buying across sectors. India VIX tanked 9.73 percent to 19.19 levels. All sectors ended higher, with realty, auto and PSU bank being the top three gainers. Midcap and Smallcap indices also witnessed gains.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex climbed 1.37 percent or 776.72 points to 57,356.61. Power Grid, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers. Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the only losers.

Top BSE gainers:

Power Grid: The value of the company surged to Rs 231.65, up by 3.93 percent.

Titan: The shares zoomed 3.92 percent to Rs 2,550.00 at the end of the day.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock closed the day 3.85 percent higher at Rs 938.00.

IndusInd Bank: The company’s value rose to Rs 980.30, up by 3.54 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The shares gained 3.31 percent to Rs 7,240.70.

Top BSE losers:

Axis Bank: The shares dipped 0.70 percent to Rs 775.20.

Asian Paints: The stock fell to Rs 3,125.40, down by 0.15 percent.

Maruti Suzuki: The value of the company declined 0.12 percent to Rs 7,901.30.

TCS: The shares settled 0.09 percent lower at Rs 3,544.65.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 jumped 246.85 points to end 1.46 percent higher at 17,200.80. Bank Nifty rose to 36,404.80, up by 0.89 percent.

Top NSE gainers:

Adani Ports: The shares zoomed 6.14 percent to Rs 912.30.

Bajaj Auto: The stock traded 6.03 percent higher on the bourses at Rs 3,904.95.

Hero Moto Corp: The value of the company jumped to Rs 2,401.90, up by 4.95 percent.

Power Grid: The stock surged 4.15 percent to end the day at Rs 232.10.

Titan: The shares rose 3.96 percent to Rs 2,551.00.

Top NSE losers:

ONGC: The value of the company fell 2.06 percent to Rs 166.15.

Apollo Hospitals: The stock settled the 0.96 percent lower at Rs 4,631.00.

Axis Bank: The shares dipped 0.69 percent to Rs 775.30.

Hindalco: The value of the company slid to Rs 493.50, down by 0.40 percent.

Maruti Suzuki: The shares declined to Rs 7,888.00, falling 0.31 percent.

