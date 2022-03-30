Investors were buoyed by the gap-up start, as well as positive global cues and hopes of progress in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 surged over 1 percent to end positively for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, 30 March. While Sensex jumped over 1.2 percent to 58,683.99, Nifty rose 172.95 points to 17,498.25.

BSE Midcap rose 0.78 percent to 24,037.80 while BSE Smallcap gained 1.09 percent to 28,129.47. India VIX fell 3.25 percent to 20.61 levels. Media was the biggest gainer while metal was the biggest laggard.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex surged 1.28 percent or 740.34 points to reach 58,683.99 at the end of the session. The top gainers were Bajaj Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and Nestle India. ITC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Titan were the top laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares surged 3.82 percent to Rs 17,127.50

Bajaj Finance: The shares zoomed 3.09 percent to Rs 7,254.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company jumped to Rs 794.95, up by 2.81 percent

Power Grid: With a gain of 2.60 percent, the shares closed at Rs 216.70

Nestle India: The shares rose to Rs 17,295.55, ending the session with an increase of 2.20 percent

Top BSE losers:

ITC: The shares slid 2.16 percent to Rs 249.15

Tata Steel: The value of the company fell 1.98 percent to Rs 1,307.95

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 1.69 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,496.15

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company dipped to Rs 749.40, down by 0.68 percent

Titan: The shares settled 0.60 percent lower at Rs 2,523.55

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended the session at 17,498.25, up by 1.00 percent or 172.95 points. Bank Nifty rose 1.36 percent to 36,334.30.

Top BSE gainers:

HDFC Life: The shares zoomed 3.50 percent to Rs 541.30

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company surged 3.29 percent to Rs 17,045.05

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares jumped to Rs 765.50, up by 3.00 percent

Bajaj Finance: The company’s value gained 2.78 percent to Rs 7,234.90

Power Grid: The shares rose to Rs 217.00, ending the day with an increase of 2.70 percent

Top NSE losers:

ONGC: The shares tanked 5.38 percent to Rs 161.80

Hindalco: The value of the company plunged to Rs 600.45, down by 4.89 percent

JSW Steel: The shares fell 4.62 percent to Rs 719.05

ITC: With a loss of 2.18 percent, the shares declined to Rs 249.05

Tata Steel: The company slid 2.13 percent to settle at Rs 1,306.20

