Market Roundup: Sensex rises 701 points, Nifty ends at 17,245; check top winners and losers

With the exception of media, all sectoral indices ended positively. Midcap and Smallcap indices also witnessed gains

Domestic benchmark indices recouped yesterday’s losses to end over 1.2 percent higher on Thursday, 28 April. BSE Sensex rose over 701 points to 57,521.06, while NSE Nifty 50 ended over 17,200 levels.

The markets experienced a pullback rally on the last date of April F&O expiry series. Rally in European stocks and American futures, along with buying in heavyweight such as Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, L&T and so on, also contributed to the gain.

India VIX fell to 19.38 levels. With the exception of media, all sectoral indices ended positively. Midcap and Smallcap indices also witnessed gains.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended at 57,521.06, up by 1.23 percent or 701.67 points. Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Power Grid, NTPC and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were the biggest gainers. Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were the only losers.

Top BSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: The stock surged 4.55 percent to Rs 2,241.80.

Asian Paints: The shares jumped to Rs 3,248.30, up by 3.18 percent.

Power Grid: The value of the company’s stock traded 2.79 percent at Rs 235.65.

NTPC: The shares rose to Rs 159.70, up by 2.67 percent.

L&T: The stock gained 2.47 percent to end at Rs 1,718.15.

Top BSE losers:

Bharti Airtel: The stock tumbled to Rs 747.25, down by 0.84 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares slid 0.54 percent to Rs 921.70.

HCL Technologies: The value of the company’s shares fell to Rs 1,092.65, down by 0.31 percent.

HDFC Bank: The stock dipped 0.12 percent to Rs 1,371.05.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 jumped 206.65 points or 1.21 percent to 17,245.05. Bank Nifty rose 1.09 percent to 36,422.20.

Top NSE gainers:

HDFC Life: The stock zoomed to Rs 571.40, increasing by 4.34 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company rose 4.28 percent, ending the day at Rs 2,237.00.

SBI Life: The shares jumped 3.70 percent to Rs 1,113.95.

UPL: The shares ended the session 3.51 percent higher at Rs 826.40.

Asian Paints: The stock gained to Rs 3,242.80, up by 3.00 percent.

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Auto: The shares slid 1.97 percent to Rs 3,828.70.

Bharti Airtel: The stock settled 0.86 percent lower at Rs 746.00.

Hindalco: The company’s stock price fell 0.77 percent to Rs 488.50.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares declined to Rs 922.00, down by 0.52 percent.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.