Market Roundup: Sensex rises 695 points, Nifty ends at 17,780; check top winners and losers here

Top BSE Sensex gainers included IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and HCL Technologies. Top losers included Tech Mahindra and Nestle India

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 continued their upward trend the day after the Union Budget 2022 presentation and ended in green on Wednesday, 2 February. While Sensex closed 1.18 per cent higher at 59,558.33, Nifty jumped 1.16 per cent to 17,780.00.

BSE Midcap closed 1.08 per cent higher at 25,146.13. BSE Smallcap surged by 1.54 per cent to 29,950.60. India VIX slumped by 6.64 per cent to 18.65 levels. All sectoral indices ended in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended at 59,558.33 with a gain of 1.18 per cent or 695.76 points. The top winners were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Financial Services, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank. The top losers were Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and L&T.

Top BSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: Surging by 5.57 per cent, the company rose to Rs 973.40

Bajaj Financial Services: With a gain of 5.13 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 16,706.90

HCL Technologies: Rising by 3.40 per cent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,171.10

Bajaj Finance: With a rise of 3.17 per cent, the shares gained to Rs 7,247.40

Kotak Bank: Rising by 3.01 per cent, the shares closed the day at Rs 1,942.30

Top BSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 1.61 per cent, the shares fell to Rs 1,482.75

Nestle India: With a decline of 1.03 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 18,471.60

UltraTech Cement: Declining by 0.97 per cent, the shares slipped to Rs 7,439.50

Maruti: With a loss of 0.48 per cent, the company settled the day at Rs 8,516.75

L&T: Declining by 0.84 per cent, the shares fell to Rs 1,981.85

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 1.16 per cent or 203.15 points to 17,780.00. Bank Nifty jumped 2.14 per cent to close at 39,330.50.

Top NSE gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: Surging by 4.98 per cent, the shares jumped to Rs 16,696.05

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 4.96 per cent, the company rose to Rs 968.00

HCL Technologies: Rising by 3.50 per cent, the shares closed the day at Rs 1,172.50

Bajaj Finance: With a gain of 3.33 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,248.00

HDFC Life: Rising by 3.22 per cent, the company ended the day at Rs 644.00

Top NSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 1.37 per cent, the shares slipped to Rs 1,485.05

UltraTech Cement: Falling by 1.01 per cent, the shares declined to Rs 7,440.00

Britannia: With a loss of 0.86 per cent, the company settled the day at Rs 3,625.00

Shree Cement: Declining by 0.84 per cent, the shares slumped to RS 25,275.00

Nestle India: With a fall of 0.84 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 18,515.00

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.