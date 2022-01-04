Market Roundup: Sensex rises 672 points, Nifty ends at 17,805; check top winners and losers here

BSE Sensex rose by 1.14 percent or 672.71 points to 59,855.93. The top gainers were NTPC, Power Grid, SBI, Titan and Reliance. The top losers were Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy and Infosys

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 continued its gains at the start of 2022, ending in green on Tuesday, 4 January. While Nifty rose 1.02 percent to 17,805.25, Sensex gained 1.14 percent to 59,855.93.

India VIX fell by 2.02 percent to 16.12 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, metal, pharma and realty ended in red, while IT, FMCG and media closed in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 1.14 percent or 672.71 points to 59,855.93. The top gainers were NTPC, Power Grid, SBI, Titan and Reliance. The top losers were Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy and Infosys.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: With a gain of 5.48 percent, the shares surged to Rs 132.90

Power Grid: Rising by 2.73 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 210.50

SBI: With a gain of 2.69 percent, the shares rose to Rs 483.50

Titan: Rising by 2.31 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 2,582.00

Reliance: With a gain of 2.22 percent, the shares closed at Rs 2,457.75

Top BSE losers:

Sun Pharma: Falling by 1.21 percent, the shares declined to Rs 837.95

IndusInd Bank: With a loss of 0.90 percent, the shares fell to Rs 904.20

UltraTech Cement: Falling by 0.85 percent, the company settled at Rs 7,655.80

Dr Reddy: With a decline of 0.36 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 4,835.70

Infosys: Falling by 0.05 percent, the company declined to Rs 1,896.25

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 gained 179.55 points or 1.02 percent to close at 17,805.25. Bank Nifty closed 1.15 percent higher, rising by 418.25 points to 36,840.15.

Top NSE gainers

NTPC: Surging by 5.16 percent, the shares rose to Rs 132.50

ONGC: With a gain of 3.67 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 148.30

SBI: Rising by 2.75 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 483.75

Power Grid: With a gain of 2.63 percent, the shares rose to Rs 210.40

Reliance: Rising by 2.34 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,460.00

Top NSE losers:

Tata Motors: With a loss of 1.66 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 489.35

Coal India: Falling by 1.48 percent, the shares declined to Rs 153.00

Tata Consumer Products Limited: With a loss of 1.20 percent, the shares fell to Rs 739.00

Sun Pharma: Declining by 1.18 percent, the shares settled at Rs 838.90

Shree Cement: With a loss of 1.09 percent, the company declined to Rs 26,950.00

