Market Roundup: Sensex rises 574 points, Nifty ends at 17,136 points; check top gainers and losers here

Top BSE gainers included UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints. Top losers included Bajaj Finance and ITC

After suffering losses for five consecutive days, domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in green on Wednesday, 20 April. BSE Sensex ended at 57,037.50, with a gain of 1.02 percent. Nifty 50 jumped 177.90 points to close at 17,136.55.

India VIX slid 5.57 percent to 18.67 levels. Oil and gas was the biggest gainer, while media was the biggest laggard.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex climbed 574.35 points or 1.02 percent to reach 57,7037.50 at the end of the day. The top gainers were UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Maruti, Reliance and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The top laggards were Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Financial Services, Tata Steel and ITC.

Top 5 BSE Gainers:

UltraTech Cement: The stock surged 3.52 percent to Rs 6,808.55. Asian Paints: With a gain of 3.17 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,083.20. Maruti: The value of the company jumped 3.10 percent to Rs 7,668.65. Reliance: The shares ended the session at Rs 2,718.40, up by 3.03 per cent. TCS: The shares closed the day 2.35 percent higher at Rs 3,555.95.

Top 5 BSE Losers:

Bajaj Finance: The shares plunged 3.35 percent to Rs 7,032.35. ICICI Bank: The shares tumbled 1.45 percent to Rs 755.55. Bajaj Financial Services: The company’s value declined 1.15 percent to Rs 15,509.10. Tata Steel: The shares fell 0.89 percent to Rs 1,313.70. ITC: The stock dipped to Rs 259.50, down by 0.75 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose 177.90 points or 1.05 percent to 17,136.55. Bank Nifty ended flat with negative bias, falling by 0.07 percent to 36,314.90.

Top 5 NSE Gainers:

BPCL: The shares surged 4.23 percent up to Rs 391.75. Tata Motors: With a gain of 3.75 per cent, the shares zoomed to Rs 440.90. Shree Cement: The stock closed the day 3.68 percent higher at Rs 25,775.00. Eicher Motors: The stock gained to Rs 2,544.00, increasing by 3.63 percent. Maruti: The company’s value jumped 3.51 percent to end the session at Rs 7,696.10.

Top 5 NSE Losers:

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 2.90 percent, the shares tanked to Rs 7,049.00. Bajaj Financial Services: The shares settled 1.28 percent lower at Rs 15,520.00. ICICI Bank: The shares slid to Rs 756.70, declining by 1.25 percent. JSW Steel: The shares dipped to Rs 739.20, down by 0.96 percent. Larsen & Toubro: With a loss of 0.86 percent, the stock settled at Rs 1,691.00.

